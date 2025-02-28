Oxford Street could become a car-free space as Mayor of London opens consultation

The latest round of consultations into whether and how Oxford Street could become a car-free space has opened, as the Mayor of London pushes ahead with his plans for the area.

Although Westminster Council had been working on its own plans, which weren’t quite full pedestrianisation, the Mayor of London stepped in last September to seek powers to create a Mayoral Development Area in the area.

The public consultation — which opens today — is about gathering Londoners’ views on the Mayor’s proposals to create a new Mayoral Development Corporation, which would have the necessary powers to support the area’s transformation and on the principle of pedestrianisation.

The Mayor says the aim is for the street to become the world’s leading urban space for shopping, leisure, and outdoor events. The consultation cites overseas locations such as Fifth Avenue in New York, the Champs-Élysées in Paris, and the Ginza district in Tokyo, where the areas are evolving into mixed use destinations rather than just retail outlets.

Although the aim is for pedestrianisation, the consultation says “removing most vehicles on Oxford Street”, so provision will likely remain for access. Some areas might not be able to fully pedestrianise due to lack of viable side streets to absorb the displaced traffic. Cyclists would also be likely diverted away as the initial concepts do not expect the pedestrian space to be shared.

They expect that pedestrianisation could increase the area’s Gross Value Added (GVA) by nearly £82m in a year compared to a non-pedestrianised Oxford Street while supporting an additional 781 jobs. In addition, the analysis indicates that, on average, pedestrianisation could be expected to raise an additional £30m-£40m in VAT receipts and an extra £10m-£20m in business rates, depending on the scenario and assumptions.

The other rationale is fewer road accidents—there are an average of one road accident a week along Oxford Street, and at least one a month is serious.

A YouGov survey last October found that 63% of Londoners support pedestrianising Oxford Street, including 33% who “strongly” support doing so. The rest of the respondents, 23% didn’t support the plans, and 11% were strongly opposed.

However, support for pedestrianisation in principle dropped sharply when applied to areas where respondents lived, compared to other places. It seemed that lots of people liked the idea of pedestrianising Oxford Street, but mainly because they don’t live near it.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, announced the new consultation by saying: “Oxford Street has been known as the nation’s high street, but the area has suffered in recent years.

My proposals are designed to unlock the true potential of Oxford Street and deliver a world-class, accessible, clean, avenue. These proposals would help to restore this famous part of the capital and support good businesses, while creating new jobs and boosting growth.

I encourage everyone to have their say on these proposals, which would transform Oxford Street into a place Londoners and the whole of the country can be proud of as we continue to build a better London for everyone.”

Supporting comments were added by the New West End Company, the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry, UKHospitality and Councillor Richard Olszewski, Leader of Camden Council.

However, notable for their absence from the announcement of the consultation was Westminster Council, which had been somewhat surprised by the Mayoral takeover when it was announced last year. They issued their own separate statement this morning, stating that they do not think a Mayoral Development Corporation is necessary to deliver improvements to the area, but will “work pragmatically to ensure the interests of local residents businesses and visitors are at the heart of any future transformation”.

The Mayor of London’s consultation is open until 2nd May 2025 and the details are here.