Over 400 years of Christmas Past goes on display at the Museum of the Home

East London’s Museum of the Home has decorated its collection of historic living rooms with Christmas past, present and a glimpse of what Christmas future might look like.

Opening most appropriately on the same day that London saw its first winter snow of the season, the annual display is one of those markers in the calendar that Christmas has arrived.

To take a walk along the displays is to see how Christmas has changed from Tudor times to modern days. It’s a reminder to us that so many of our cherished traditions are often very new and that the past did things very differently, and that’s if they did them at all. It’s a long-running tradition at the museum to decorate the rooms for Christmas, but it’s done slightly differently now, with stories about the families who lived in the houses added to the displays.

This year is also different — because the museum added several new rooms to the collection earlier this year, so there’s a whole range of 20th and 21st century Christmases to look at.

And one is looking at what Christmas might be like in 2049.

The main displays from Tudor to early Victorian are pretty much the same as in previous years, and they always remind us how Christmas past was really quite plain compared to the modern festivals.

Then we get to the newbies.

1878

This is the classic Christmas that many of us think a classic Christmas should look like, right out of a Charles Dickens novel. A large tree and rich decorations in a packed room full of the wonders of the industrial age.

And a huge bunch of mistletoe to scandalise the Victorian sensibilities.

1913

The Jewish festival of Hanukkah in a very austere flat.

1956

This is an austerity Christmas in the post-war years, when some paper chains and a small tree in the corner were all that people could afford.

1978

Many of us of a certain age look at the Christmas of a working-class Caribean family and see that it is almost familiar, with the large artificial tree and foil garlands around it and a large meal from the days when there was such a thing as a family lunch.

2005

The gay household of flatshares doesn’t do much for Christmas, save the decorated toilet with the naked Magie Thatcher poster.

2024

This is the Vietnamese household, and the fusion of cultures sees the family cooking traditional Vietnamese food, while the decorations and presents could be from any house in the UK on the day.

2049

According to the museum, a non-religious holiday called Renew Year’s Eve has replaced Christmas (people still think Christmas is religious?), and their spartan home of the future has synthetic mini turkeys presented in a meal so unappealing that it would put an NHS hospital meal to shame.

The future might be bright, but it sure ain’t tasty.

The exhibition, Winter Past is at the Museum of the Home until 12th January 2025 and is free to visit.

The museum is open daily except Mondays.