Open House London – From the top of the BT Tower
Last weekend, several hundred people did something that will have earned them many an envious look afterwards — to go to the top of the BT Tower.
The BT (nee Post Office) Tower is probably one of the most famous buildings in London, if you’re British, that is, as it’s not really a tourist attraction. Part of its appeal is the nostalgia of the white heat of technology when the Post Office Tower was a symbol of a resurgent economy making unheard-of leaps in technology. At a time when London still had WWII bomb sites dotting the landscape, the Post Office Tower was a symbol of an exciting future.
And unlike so many buildings that came later — it was famously designed to be open to the public. This was the People’s Tower, with the rotating restaurant at the top and views from the fixed gallery of London that few could have ever imagined being possible to see.
Sadly, the future didn’t last long, as an IRA bomb closed the viewing floor to the public just five years after it had opened, and the restaurant followed in 1980.
Since then, it’s been closed unless you’re lucky enough to receive an invitation and pass through layers of security to be handed the prized Lift Pass that permits you to go to the top.
While such invites are usually limited to corporate or charity events, each year, the Open House Festival runs a ballot for free tickets for the public to stand where their grandparents might have once dined.
While waiting outside for my turn, a mum and son walked past. The son was doing a school project about the tower and wanted to see it in person. The security guard told them to wait a moment and disappeared inside, returning with a handful of cards and leaflets. This resulted in the biggest smile I have seen in many a year from both mum and son.
Those were the same ephemera the visitors going inside would soon be able to collect as well, but it was a delight to witness a member of staff doing something simple that generated such a huge amount of pleasure.
Our time at last, and after checking names, twice, and showing ID and checking ID, and going through security barriers, it’s time to head over to the lift.
A very small lift in some respects, but also about twice as tall as usual, which made for an unusual effect. Do watch the speedometer on the wall, or the glowing lights in the diagram of the tower to show your ascent.
And then, there it is… the top floor itself, and… oh yes, the floor is rotating as well.
I’ve been to the top of pretty much every tower in London, but stepping out of that lift onto that famous rotating floor will forever be a memory I will cherish.
It’s actually quite a narrow space, barely wide enough for two rows of tables to fit in for the restaurant, but people were thinner back then, so it probably worked well. Lots of chairs faced out for people to sit and watch the slowly rotating view or wander around pointing at this and that and, well, everything. Can you see that thing you want to see?
The view is both expansive and intimate.
Other buildings with lower viewing floors let you see the neighbouring buildings in all their details, whereas the super tall towers we have now provide vast vistas, but you’re almost too high up to see any details.
The BT Tower is the goldilocks of heights – just about right to give really wide views of London, but at 33 floors up, still close enough to see details of what’s around you. Unlike the City of London’s towers, the BT Tower benefits from the absence of neighbours blocking the views and a full 360-degree viewing floor.
Of course, everyone stands with one foot on the still side and the other on the slowly rotating side, wondering how long it’ll take before the feet are too far apart to stand up. About 30 seconds since you’re wondering.
However, as absorbing the view was, there’s something else that makes a visit to the top of the BT Tower special. The tower itself.
This is not just any tower with a viewing gallery, it’s THE TOWER. This is the tower everyone wants to ascend and say they also stood on the rotating floor. This is the tower delivers something that no other tower with a viewing gallery can — a mix of vicarious nostalgia and exceptional exclusivity.
I have no memory of the rotating restaurant, but about 1.5 million people dined there before it closed, so there’s a communal memory spread far out across the UK and many families will have an elderly relative who tells tales of the excitement of dining at the top of the Post Office Tower.
Several million more people also visited for the static viewing floor without dining, but curiously, they rarely seem to talk about that. No restaurant = no memories.
So the tower is something that has somehow permiated society even though only a tiny percentage of people ever made it to the top, everyone wanted to have done so, and might have expected to if only the IRA hadn’t buggered things up for everyone.
It’s also a cultural icon, appearing in Doctor Who, The Goodies, postage stamps, posters, adverts, and anything that the instantly recognisable profile of the tower could add a sparkle of iconic design.
No, it wasn’t a state secret, as Matt Brown has demonstratively debunked.
It’s THE TOWER that everyone wants to say they have visited, and this weekend, a few hundred more people visited something marvellous.
If it’s open for next year’s Open House Festival, the ballot will probably open in August.
I definitely still have memories from going up the tower and not dining. I was with my father and it was soon afte it opened. He had been watching it being built while he attended nearby UCL. I still have the booklet on my shelf
I had one of the booklets when I was a child and visiting the tower with my parents, sadly over years have lost the booklet and would love to see pictures of it again
Our family is part of that 1.5 million people that have been to the rotating restaurant. My brothers wedding reception meal was up there. However we must be part of a much smaller proportion that have been up there on a foggy day when you couldn’t even see the ground.
That was only part of our farcical day. We spent too long trying and failing to rebook the location but finally resigned to our commitment and arrived late at the tower. The best view in London; with no view! Not only was the meal very average but the staff hurried us along from the beginning, constantly reminding us they were closing. Although I was the photographer for the day I was not allowed to take any photos up there. The official photographer was ingrained to take set shots of diners composed in the bottom third of the picture to show the background view but didn’t have the nous to rearrange the angle. Consequently, my brothers wedding party pictures are all arranged at the bottom of a completely grey background.
A day to forget.
There is a happy ending though. When they returned to Australia, where his wife is from, another wedding was organised with all the correct romantic ingredients. He is now an Australian citizen, they are still happily married and have lots of grand children.
I went up there with my dad shortly after it opened. I still have a souvenir picture postage stamp of the tower.
My girlfriend treated me to a meal in the restaurant for my birthday,the day was foggy
so couldn’t see a lot,I still enjoyed my visit,such a shame when the tower closed.
Nowadays its usefulness is much reduced because of the massive capacity that fibre optic cables provide.
I was lucky enough to get tickets from the ballot and it really is the best view of London. Quite hazy but it did clear during the visit, we must have gone round twice and there’s always something else to spot. I could have spent hours there.
It’s being turned into a hotel so not sure what will happen to the Open House then, hopefully it’ll still continue, although you’ll be able to see it as a paying customer in the future.
What a wonderful post. Really brings the po Tower alive. Thank you
I visited in the late 1960s. As I recall, the ‘ordinary’ viewing gallery was on the floor above the restaurant and did not revolve.
Wasn’t the restaurant run by Butlins?
There was a cocktail bar and cloakroom above the restaurant. (And when you went to the restaurant, hat was where you got out of the lift before being taken downstairs to your table.)
There were three viewing galley floors below the restaurant.
Butlins did run the restaurant which I went to twice.
Eeeeeek – I must be one of the “elderly relatives” to whom you refer. I remember visiting with my Gran in 1967/68, the speed of the lift and my ears popping during the ascent. And the revolving floor of course!
I was one of the lucky people who visited last weekend. We were told that the bomb was not planted by the IRA it was later discovered but by the Angry Brigade. The views were indeed wonderful.
I visited soon after it opened – would have been about 1966, when I was 8 years old.
Because it was the Post Office Tower then, stamps were a key part of the experience. You could buy not just post cards, but special envelopes etc, and special stamps showing the Tower itself (they were tall, narrow stamps – very unusual). Then you could post them in a special post box, before leaving. Being a child, I wanted to take mine home straight away, and didn’t post them. I still have the special envelope and the stamps I bought
I didn’t get a ticket, not to my surprise. I don’t know about next year: it was sold as a hotel months ago.
I went up it on a daytrip organised by my fathers’ workplace inn the 60s.
I recall there being three viewing platforms; one glazed, one partially glazed and one completely open.
We did go into the restaurant but didn’t eat there.
My most prominent memory is of the lifts. They were said to be, at the time, the fastest accelerating lifts in Europe and peoples’ knees were known to buckle as they took off.
I’d love to revisit it, sixty years later.
I was working in a Post Office Overseas Telegraphs office in Livonia Street, Soho on the night the bomb went off. We were aware of a sound like a dull thud but it was some time before we found out what had happened.