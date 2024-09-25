Open House London – From the top of the BT Tower

Last weekend, several hundred people did something that will have earned them many an envious look afterwards — to go to the top of the BT Tower.

The BT (nee Post Office) Tower is probably one of the most famous buildings in London, if you’re British, that is, as it’s not really a tourist attraction. Part of its appeal is the nostalgia of the white heat of technology when the Post Office Tower was a symbol of a resurgent economy making unheard-of leaps in technology. At a time when London still had WWII bomb sites dotting the landscape, the Post Office Tower was a symbol of an exciting future.

And unlike so many buildings that came later — it was famously designed to be open to the public. This was the People’s Tower, with the rotating restaurant at the top and views from the fixed gallery of London that few could have ever imagined being possible to see.

Sadly, the future didn’t last long, as an IRA bomb closed the viewing floor to the public just five years after it had opened, and the restaurant followed in 1980.

Since then, it’s been closed unless you’re lucky enough to receive an invitation and pass through layers of security to be handed the prized Lift Pass that permits you to go to the top.

While such invites are usually limited to corporate or charity events, each year, the Open House Festival runs a ballot for free tickets for the public to stand where their grandparents might have once dined.

While waiting outside for my turn, a mum and son walked past. The son was doing a school project about the tower and wanted to see it in person. The security guard told them to wait a moment and disappeared inside, returning with a handful of cards and leaflets. This resulted in the biggest smile I have seen in many a year from both mum and son.

Those were the same ephemera the visitors going inside would soon be able to collect as well, but it was a delight to witness a member of staff doing something simple that generated such a huge amount of pleasure.

Our time at last, and after checking names, twice, and showing ID and checking ID, and going through security barriers, it’s time to head over to the lift.

A very small lift in some respects, but also about twice as tall as usual, which made for an unusual effect. Do watch the speedometer on the wall, or the glowing lights in the diagram of the tower to show your ascent.

And then, there it is… the top floor itself, and… oh yes, the floor is rotating as well.

I’ve been to the top of pretty much every tower in London, but stepping out of that lift onto that famous rotating floor will forever be a memory I will cherish.

It’s actually quite a narrow space, barely wide enough for two rows of tables to fit in for the restaurant, but people were thinner back then, so it probably worked well. Lots of chairs faced out for people to sit and watch the slowly rotating view or wander around pointing at this and that and, well, everything. Can you see that thing you want to see?

The view is both expansive and intimate.

Other buildings with lower viewing floors let you see the neighbouring buildings in all their details, whereas the super tall towers we have now provide vast vistas, but you’re almost too high up to see any details.

The BT Tower is the goldilocks of heights – just about right to give really wide views of London, but at 33 floors up, still close enough to see details of what’s around you. Unlike the City of London’s towers, the BT Tower benefits from the absence of neighbours blocking the views and a full 360-degree viewing floor.

Of course, everyone stands with one foot on the still side and the other on the slowly rotating side, wondering how long it’ll take before the feet are too far apart to stand up. About 30 seconds since you’re wondering.

However, as absorbing the view was, there’s something else that makes a visit to the top of the BT Tower special. The tower itself.

This is not just any tower with a viewing gallery, it’s THE TOWER. This is the tower everyone wants to ascend and say they also stood on the rotating floor. This is the tower delivers something that no other tower with a viewing gallery can — a mix of vicarious nostalgia and exceptional exclusivity.

I have no memory of the rotating restaurant, but about 1.5 million people dined there before it closed, so there’s a communal memory spread far out across the UK and many families will have an elderly relative who tells tales of the excitement of dining at the top of the Post Office Tower.

Several million more people also visited for the static viewing floor without dining, but curiously, they rarely seem to talk about that. No restaurant = no memories.

So the tower is something that has somehow permiated society even though only a tiny percentage of people ever made it to the top, everyone wanted to have done so, and might have expected to if only the IRA hadn’t buggered things up for everyone.

It’s also a cultural icon, appearing in Doctor Who, The Goodies, postage stamps, posters, adverts, and anything that the instantly recognisable profile of the tower could add a sparkle of iconic design.

No, it wasn’t a state secret, as Matt Brown has demonstratively debunked.

It’s THE TOWER that everyone wants to say they have visited, and this weekend, a few hundred more people visited something marvellous.

If it’s open for next year’s Open House Festival, the ballot will probably open in August.