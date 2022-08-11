Next month, the annual chance to see inside buildings that are not usually open to the public returns, with around 700 buildings opening up, many for the first time since the pandemic closed so much of the city to everyone.

It’s also the 30th anniversary of the first event that opened up buildings to the public for one day to look inside. That early event was sufficiently popular to spark enough interest to grow. It had an earlier name for a couple of years, and then the first London Open House Day took place on 10th September 1994, and then expanded to a weekend of events, and is now a whole fortnight of walking through doors normally closed to the general public.

These days it’s the Open House Festival, which not only shows off buildings during the fortnight but also puts on tours and events throughout the year. But the core of the event remains the same, to open up loads of interesting buildings so people can go inside, from people’s private homes to the grandest of government offices.

There’s an annual guide to the buildings, which I have traditionally recommended buying as it gives you a heads up on bookable events and is also a year-long guide to architecture in London. This year’s guide is a bit thin gruel – as it lists some of the buildings, but no dates or booking criteria. The full listing will be on their website though, which will be about a third more than is in the book.

Still, a look through, and the following look particularly promising buildings to keep an eye out for when the Open House booking website opens, on a date to be confirmed later this month.

North London



Isokon Building

Lincoln’s Inn

Page High Estate

Shaftesbury Theatre

St Pancras station clock tower

The RSAF Factory Clock

Trevithick House

East London

Apothecaries’ Hall

Balfron Tower

Bank of England

City Hall

Cody Dock

Coopers’ Hall

East Ham old town hall

Founders’ Hall

Leathersellers’ Hall

New Museum of London

One Canada Square

Painters’ Hall

Rio Cinema

Salters’ Hall

Shoreditch Town Hall

Stationers’ Hall

Southeast London

Caroline Gardens Chapel

Crystal Palace Bowl

Dawson’s Heights

Devonport Mausoleum

Energy Hub

Kaymet Factory

Southwark Integrated Waste Facility

Vanbrugh Park Estate

Woolwich Town Hall

Southwest London

Anderson bomb shelter

Cressingham Gardens

Dorchester House

International Maritime Organisation

Lambeth Palace Library

Lambeth Town Hall

Osborne Water Tower

Wandsworth Prison Museum

West London

Argentine Ambassador’s Residence

BBC Broadcasting House

Burlington House

Caledonian Club

Canada House

Ealing Town Hall

Embassy of the Republic of Poland

Lancaster House

National Liberal Club

Preedy Glass

Room by Antony Gormley

Tin Tabernacle

The 2022 Open House Festival will run from Thursday 8th September to Wednesday 21st September 2022.

In a typical year, London Open House attracts 250,000 visitors. Will you be one of them this year?