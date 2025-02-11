Old Oak Common’s HS2 station milestone with foundation slab completion

The foundation slab for west London’s new railway station at Old Oak Common has been completed, allowing construction of the rest of the station to proceed.

The 850-metre-long underground station base, which will house six platforms for high-speed trains, has been constructed using 76,000 cubic metres of concrete and 17,000 tonnes of reinforced steel. The base slab covers 45,000 square metres – equivalent to more than six football pitches – and reaches nearly two metres thick at its deepest point.

Construction began in April 2023 and required 91 separate concrete pours to complete. At peak construction, the base slab works employed up to 50 steel fixers and 20 joiners, supported by a team of engineers.

The excavation of the box was completed in the summer of 2024 with sub-contractor Expanded removing 1.3 million tonnes of London clay. To create the base slab, the team installed blinding, layers of shingle for drainage before a matt could be laid on top. Then a 1.85 metre high reinforcement layer was installed– with the team fixing the steel by hand. Finally, concrete was poured to compete the slab, competing the foundations for the high-speed station area of Old Oak Common.

Work is now underway on the six HS2 railway platform with wall frameworks being installed ready for concrete pouring. The high-speed platform slabs are currently being manufactured by Explore in Worksop and installation will begin this spring.

The team are also working above the base slab to construct the ground floor level of the station before the superstructure above ground can be built.

In addition to the subterranean platforms for HS2 services, eight surface-level platforms are being constructed to provide an interchange to the Great Western Railway, Elizabeth line and Heathrow Express.

HS2’s Project Client for Old Oak Common, Peter Gow, said: “Completing the base slab of the underground station box is a key milestone in building HS2’s new super hub station in West London. This is the final stage in completing the foundations for the high-speed station, and will be where HS2 tracks are laid, platforms are constructed and the station building and roof and built above.