Oil drums with model cars have appeared in the London Museum Docklands

A couple of oil barrels have appeared in the London Museum Docklands, with tiny model cars on top. It’s art – Exodus by the British-Caribbean artist Zak Ové- represents the migration of people across the world.

The mixed-media installation echoes a gridlocked cityscape, where colourful toy cars, trucks, and human figurines mingle with elephants, giraffes, and other wildlife towering over a scene of traffic.

Possibly reacting already to the obvious problem of putting a lot of toys in a museum favoured by families with small children, there’s also a sign in front pointing out that this is art and not to be touched.

That actually makes it harder to see, as there’s a wide barrier around it. Maybe you’re supposed to stand back in contemplation, but I would have preferred to get closer. I wouldn’t say it’s worth a specific visit to the museum to see the artwork, but it might be worth a moment to look at if you’re already there.

Exodus is on display at London Museum Docklands until to 25th May 2025, and can be found on the second floor. The museum is free to visit.

The museum has also confirmed that it will join the museum’s permanent collection following its display at London Museum Docklands.