Published by By Ian Mansfield London Theatre No Comments ↓

The multi-award-winning Mary Poppins the Musical has returned to its original home, London’s Prince Edward Theatre, and there’s an offer on tickets for the month ahead.

The tickets offer is valid for Monday – Saturday evening performances until the 21st October 2022 if booked from here before the 3rd October 2022.

Mary Poppins is practically perfect! Everyone’s original favourite nanny arrives at the Banks household just in time to set things straight with wisdom, a bit of magic, and a song or two. Join Mary, Jane and Michael as they feed the birds and fly kites. You’ll hear many of your favourite songs from the 1964 film.

You’ll also meet a series of new characters and learn a whole medley of new songs that will have you floating by parasol out of the Prince Edward Theatre.

Prices start from £24, with offers on selected seats – £46 seats are reduced to £35 and the £100-£112 seats are reduced to £65.

The tickets offer is valid for Monday – Saturday evening performances until the 21st October 2022 if booked from here before 3rd October.

Mary Poppins contains theatrical smoke and fog effects, pyrotechnics, strobe lighting and loud noises. Mary Poppins is recommended for a general audience.

Zizi Strallen returns to her eponymous role as Mary Poppins following critical and audience acclaim on the sell-out international tour and stars alongside the award-winning Louis Gaunt (Bridgerton, Oklahoma!) as Bert. It has also been announced that Academy Award-winning singer of ‘Downtown’, Petula Clark, will be joining the London cast of Mary Poppins as the Bird Woman with Charlie Anson, as George Banks and Amy Griffiths as Winifred Banks.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

Home >> News >> London Theatre