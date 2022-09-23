The multi-award-winning Mary Poppins the Musical has returned to its original home, London’s Prince Edward Theatre, and there’s an offer on tickets for the month ahead.

The tickets offer is valid for Monday – Saturday evening performances until the 21st October 2022 if booked from here before the 3rd October 2022.

Mary Poppins is practically perfect! Everyone’s original favourite nanny arrives at the Banks household just in time to set things straight with wisdom, a bit of magic, and a song or two. Join Mary, Jane and Michael as they feed the birds and fly kites. You’ll hear many of your favourite songs from the 1964 film.

You’ll also meet a series of new characters and learn a whole medley of new songs that will have you floating by parasol out of the Prince Edward Theatre.

Prices start from £24, with offers on selected seats – £46 seats are reduced to £35 and the £100-£112 seats are reduced to £65.

The tickets offer is valid for Monday – Saturday evening performances until the 21st October 2022 if booked from here before 3rd October.

Mary Poppins contains theatrical smoke and fog effects, pyrotechnics, strobe lighting and loud noises. Mary Poppins is recommended for a general audience.

Zizi Strallen returns to her eponymous role as Mary Poppins following critical and audience acclaim on the sell-out international tour and stars alongside the award-winning Louis Gaunt (Bridgerton, Oklahoma!) as Bert. It has also been announced that Academy Award-winning singer of ‘Downtown’, Petula Clark, will be joining the London cast of Mary Poppins as the Bird Woman with Charlie Anson, as George Banks and Amy Griffiths as Winifred Banks.