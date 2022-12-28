The old ash tree didn’t know how old it was, but it knew it had been here through many winters and seen many changes before old age finally felled it.

The Hardy Tree was its name, although the tree knew the story it heard told about it by its many visitors was not entirely correct. Many visitors, and there were many, would stand in groups with someone up front talking loudly about how the Hardy Tree came to be.

They’d tell of how the tree was older than it seems and had been here when a young Thomas Hardy was ordered to clear a graveyard for the arrival of the railways and piled the gravestones in a circle around the old tree.

The tree knew nothing of this though. It didn’t remember its birth but remembered that first year that it sprouted out of the ground, and in a dark canyon surrounded by stone slowly stretched upwards for the daylight. Slowly though the young sapling pushed its way up and finally peered over the top to see it was surrounded by stone slabs in a circle.

It knew not how it had ended up in the middle of the circle, by chance or had someone planted it there. It knew not. It only knew that it had to grow, and pushed down deep with its roots. Reaching far underground to richly fertile soil the young Ash tree drank greedily of nature’s bounty and was soon soaring over the area putting out branches that shaded the stones that had once shaded it.

The tree stood there and watched as the night skies lit up, for the humans were at war, and the tree shuddered as the bombs fell nearby and flames lit up the skies.

But peace came, and the tree watched as houses were rebuilt near the churchyard it stood watch over. Some men arrived one day and surrounded the gravestones with a fence to keep them safe and the tree growing fat on the land started to engulf the closest stones with its bark.

Slowly, people started returning, walking dogs and wandering around.

It wasn’t certain when it first heard the name Thomas Hardy, but it seemed that his was a popular story as more people came to look at the tree and repeat the tale.

The tree smiled to itself. It knew the tale was not quite right, but it kept quiet. Sometimes the tree tried to tell the story, the real story, but the humans thought it was just the wind blowing through the leaves and never understood what the tree was trying to say.

The tree didn’t mind as it was the centre of attention now, and no one paid any attention to its neighbours. One or two of the hollies were jealous, but an old oak told them to be quiet with their thorny chatter and let the humans have their fables. We’re in a space given over to human religion the old oak would remind them, the facts didn’t matter.

The ash smiled, but it was feeling its age more these days. Its once strong roots were tired and straining to keep it standing. A few times storms lashed at it, but it held on. It knew its days were numbered though, for death comes to us all, and an old ash tree surrounded by graves could not ignore the inevitable.

A few winters back some men from the local council visited to prod and poke the old ash tree, and it wasn’t too happy when they announced that the old tree was likely infected by a fungus, which it thought a frightful cheek of them. The men fenced off the tree and stopped people from getting too close. The tree missed the visitors, but some occasionally climbed over the fence to leave a rose in the graves around its feet.

Last night the old ash tree decided it had enough, its old bones couldn’t hold it up any longer and it was time to join the rest of the dead around it.

The Hardy Tree, 1920s(?) -2022

Although lots of stories say that the tree existed before the gravestones were piled up around it, it’s likely that those stories are a modern invention. The mound used to pile up the stones already existed before the railway came along, and there’s a photo from 1926 of the gravestones piled up, but no tree in the middle.

The iron fence was added later, but I have been unable to work out when the urban legend of Thomas Hardy’s tree was invented. The earliest I can seem to find is the 1980s.

But it doesn’t really matter what the facts are – for this was Hardy’s Tree, and the legend of its origins is what made it famous, and that someone created a story nice enough that we wanted to keep retelling it is what makes us ever so human.

So farewell Hardy Tree, whoever you really were.