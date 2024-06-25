There’s so much London Transport moquette clothing around that it’s a bit of a joke that the only thing left is the underwear.

Until now.

Well, it’s swimwear, but the same part of the body.

The Australian swimwear brand Budgy Smuggler has partnered with Transport for London (TfL) for a new London Underground-themed collection in a deal facilitated by TfL’s global licensing agency IMG.

The collection of swim trunks feature signature patterns from the Northern, classic District, and the Victoria lines. Ideal for complimenting your moquette socks, scarf, brolly, t-shirt etc.

The swimming shorts are available here.

Adam Linforth, Budgy Smuggler’s Chief Smuggler, says “Coming across from the shores of Sydney, Australia, we first set up Budgy Smuggler UK back in 2016 and have been embraced by a number of different UK communities since then, which we’re very thankful for! And now we’re so excited to link up with an iconic part of the London lifestyle and culture in TfL.

We all get the Tube to work everyday, so we jumped at the chance to join the brands and create something special for the UK Summer that is both iconically Australian and also iconically British; the TfL x Budgy Smuggler Collection!”

Expect to see them being worn during next year’s No Trousers Tube Ride.