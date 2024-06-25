There’s so much London Transport moquette clothing around that it’s a bit of a joke that the only thing left is the underwear.

Until now.

Well, it’s swimwear, but the same part of the body.

(c) Budgy Smuggler

The Australian swimwear brand Budgy Smuggler has partnered with Transport for London (TfL) for a new London Underground-themed collection in a deal facilitated by TfL’s global licensing agency IMG.

The collection of swim trunks feature signature patterns from the Northern, classic District, and the Victoria lines. Ideal for complimenting your moquette socks, scarf, brolly, t-shirt etc.

The swimming shorts are available here.

Adam Linforth, Budgy Smuggler’s Chief Smuggler, says “Coming across from the shores of Sydney, Australia, we first set up Budgy Smuggler UK back in 2016 and have been embraced by a number of different UK communities since then, which we’re very thankful for! And now we’re so excited to link up with an iconic part of the London lifestyle and culture in TfL.

We all get the Tube to work everyday, so we jumped at the chance to join the brands and create something special for the UK Summer that is both iconically Australian and also iconically British; the TfL x Budgy Smuggler Collection!”

Expect to see them being worn during next year’s No Trousers Tube Ride.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> Transport News