Canary Wharf’s middle dock, in front of the Jubilee line station entrance, has been opened as an outdoor swimming pool for the next couple of months, so you can now go for a swim in the middle of Canary Wharf.

Open until the end of September, the initiative has launched in partnership with established swimming operator, Love Open Water, and the Canal & River Trust which looks after the docks.

To take a swim in the docks, swimmers need to purchase a NOWCA membership for £15 per year – granting you access to over 40 NOWCA-affiliated UK locations – with sessions running throughout the week including weekends. Open water swimming sessions are charged at £8 per three- four-hour session, or you can take part in the free NOWCA Swim event that will be offered regularly.

(Be advised, that I found the ACTiO webpage to book a swim doesn’t work in Firefox web browsers)

Every session is lifeguarded and is open to anyone over the age of 10. To access the Middle Dock, would-be swimmers should access the pontoon across from Humble Grape on Mackenzie Walk, where they will find changing huts to get ready ahead of their swim.

Love Open Water operates a team of qualified lifeguards and safety crew at every swim session, whilst also running regular water testing using independent experts to deliver a safe swimming environment using the latest cutting-edge technology.