Published by Transport News 2 Comments ↓

Plans for a major redevelopment of Norwood Junction station in south London are being reviewed in light of lower post-pandemic passenger numbers and the cost of the project.

Proposed station layout (c) Network Rail

The proposals are part of the wider plan to clean up the mess of tracks around Croydon station to improve the capacity of the lines through the area, but it is also a stand-alone project. The plans for Norwood Junction station were expected to see the tracks and platforms realigned to allow more trains to stop at the station, and also to create more space for more non-stopping trains to get through the station. It’s all about making the station better for passengers who use it, while also fixing congestion problems on the tracks around the north of Croydon.

Although there wasn’t a commitment to funding the project yet, initial planning work for the station upgrade started just before the pandemic, with the intent to then submit the scheme for funding once the costs were fully understood.

However, Network Rail has announced that the project “has been affected by issues such as the significant uncertainty about future passenger behaviour, and demand following the COVID-19 pandemic and funding constraints following the Government’s 2020 Spending Review.”

Network Rail says that “given the significant investment required to deliver this scheme, we are now taking time to consider how the pandemic may affect passenger behaviour and travel patterns in the future, and how any such changes should be reflected in infrastructure investments such as this.”

Related Posts:

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

2 comments
  1. Derek Nicholls says:
    10 May 2022 at 8:17 pm

    How about raising the height of the bridge over Portland Road at the same time?

    Reply
    • TJ says:
      10 May 2022 at 8:53 pm

      No chance… Goat House bridge over the railway is too close.

      Anyway this is good news, we don’t want more awful over bridges for passengers like at East Croydon, and everyone will have to use them as the old platform one will close.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

Home >> News >> Transport News