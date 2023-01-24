Network Rail has had to close the northbound platform at Harringay station in north London after they found faults in the footbridge that runs above it.

The 300-foot long footbridge links either side of the station as a public path, and has stairs down to the station. It’s currently being revamped as the footbridge, built in 1885 was already known to need maintenance work.

During inspection works, Network Rail found problems with the state of the bridge, and the section that connects with the northbound platform had to be closed to keep passengers and staff safe until urgent repairs can be made.

Great Northern services out of Moorgate, travelling towards Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage are currently unable to call at the station. Once engineers have completed sufficient strengthening work, they will be able to reopen to platform 2 and services will be able to call there once more.

In the meantime, passengers travelling to Harringay from Central London should travel to Hornsey and catch a London-bound service back to Harringay.

Passengers looking to travel towards Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage from Harringay should instead board a train to Finsbury Park and change there for a service back towards Welwyn Garden City or Stevenage.

Paul Rutter, East Coast Route Director for Network Rail, said: “We’re really sorry for the disruption which this will cause over the coming days. Our teams are working to carry out these repairs as quickly as possible, so that trains can once more call at Platform 2.”

At the moment, the Network Rail status page says that they do not expect northbound trains to be able to call at the station until next week.

Harringay station will also be closed overnight (on Tuesday 24th and Wednesday 25th January) after 10pm whilst the work takes place. As a result, no Great Northern trains will be able to run in either direction between London Kings Cross / Moorgate and Alexandra Palace because the electricity has to be turned off. Services will start and terminate at Alexandra Palace, and a limited rail replacement bus service will operate between London Kings Cross and Alexandra Palace.

Some other operators’ services may still run through the area, where their trains are diesel powered.