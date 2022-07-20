The RMT’s long running strike every weekend on the Night Tube has been suspended after TfL made an offer that the RMT union says was acceptable.

The heart of the dispute was a decision to merge the part-time Night Tube drivers with the main pool of drivers, enabling the part-time drivers to upgrade to full-time if they wanted. This merger resulted in 200 tube driver vacancies then not needing to be filled, and the existing tube drivers being asked to work occasional night shifts.

TfL had previously said that RMT drivers could be expected to work up to four night shifts a year, but that that night shifts can be swapped with colleagues for duties at other times of day, although that would be dependent on there being other staff willing to work the shift.

The RMT says that its core argument was that existing staff shouldn’t be required to work Night Tube shifts, and that any such work should be voluntary.

According to the union, TfL has now made an offer to agree that there will be a minimum number of staff on each line who are willing to work the Night Tube.

That would resolve the dispute as all RMT train drivers who do work the Night Tube shifts would be volunteering to do so, and there’d be no compulsion to work the shift. The RMT says that it will meet with members to discuss how to carry out the plan and assist local reps in the monitoring of Night Tube duties being carried out by staff who are willing to work Night Tube shifts.

As a result, the RMT is suspending the strike, for at least the next three months, but they say that the dispute is not formally resolved, and it will be reviewed to see how the new changes are working.

The strike has however had minimal impact on the Night Tube, with only the Central line particularly badly hit, being able to run just a couple of trains an hour on average each night. The other lines, the Victoria, Northern and Jubilee were not that badly affected by the strike action.

The RMT says that it held 20 meetings with TfL at ACAS over the past year to try and resolve this long running dispute.