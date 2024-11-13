NHS using drones to fly blood tests between Southwark hospitals

A few weeks ago, a mysterious air traffic corridor restricting unauthorised aircraft appeared over Southwark, but it’s now been revealed that it’s an air-highway being used by flying drones to move blood samples between two hospitals.

Using flying drones, the NHS is flying blood samples between their Synnovis’ lab at Guy’s Hospital and their lab at St Thomas’ Hospital, replacing the courier bikes which had been racing between the two sites.

The NHS says that with average journey times of just two minutes, moving the samples by drone is considerably quicker than by road. It’ll also likely be more reliable as road traffic times can be variable depending on the amount of road congestion at the time.

The service involves delivering blood samples for patients undergoing surgery who are at high risk of complications from bleeding disorders. The faster turnaround in test results means that patients can be informed quicker if they are safe to undergo surgery or can be discharged to go home after surgery.

The six-month operation is regulated by the Civil Aviation Authority, which has granted the airspace approval, and NATS, the air traffic management service, is ensuring the service operates safely alongside crewed aircraft.

It has been organised as a partnership between Guy’s and St Thomas’; Apian, a healthcare logistics company founded by NHS doctors; and Wing, a global drone delivery company that is part of Google’s parent company, Alphabet.

If it works out, the six-month trial could be the foundation of a healthcare drone distribution network for the NHS across London.

Lawrence Tallon, Deputy Chief Executive of Guy’s and St Thomas’, said: “This drone trial to deliver blood samples should speed up test results for some of our most vulnerable patients, ensuring they have the very best care. It combines innovations in healthcare with sustainability to give us an NHS fit for the future.”