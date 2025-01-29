Newham to clamp down on dumped dockless bikes

There will be fewer dockless bikes blocking pavements in Newham if plans by the borough are approved next week.

The council intends to require dockless bike operators to introduce formal parking bays and goe-fencing to prevent bikes from being parked outside the official parking bays.

If approved by next week’s council meeting, the scheme will apply to the areas where dockless cycle services currently operate, including Stratford Olympic Park, Stratford, Maryland, West Ham, Canning Town North, Canning Town South, and Royal Victoria.

Some of those areas are also served by TfL’s cycle hire scheme, but this is not expected to be expanded until 2026 at the earliest, so they want to increase the use of dockless bikes in the meantime. But they also want to do so in a manner that doesn’t inconvenience pedestrians who have to get around bikes inconsiderately dumped on pavements.

Councils can’t block dockless bikes, but they can regulate them by introducing mandatory parking bays for cyclists to leave their bikes after their trip.

Councillor Sarah Ruiz, Statutory Deputy Mayor and Cabinet Member for Environment, Sustainable Transport, Children’s Services, and Education, said: “Dockless cycle hire services play a key role in increasing access to cycling, especially for short, local journeys. However, we are equally committed to keeping Newham’s streets clear, safe, and accessible for all. Poorly managed dockless cycles can cause unnecessary hazards, which is why we are proposing specific parking spaces to prevent blocked footways – helping us build a fairer, greener, and more active Newham for everyone.”

The council paper to be considered is here.

In other road news, the council also proposes to install 875 new electric vehicle chargers in partnership with Redbridge and Waltham Forest, advancing Newham’s goal of 3,000 chargers by 2030.