New wooden train built by Rainham students arrives at Tesco store

A wooden train has arrived at Tesco Rainham as a decorative feature for the outside of the supermarket to replace an older one that was showing its age.

The train was created by students, apprentices and teachers from NCC’s Construction and Engineering Centre, also in Rainham

The carpentry students designed and built the train, replacing the old one. It will be used as a planter for colourful shrubs and flowers or for other decorations according to the season.

Each carriage, or planter, of the train is tended to by local ward Councillor Sue Ospreay and sponsored by local businesses with funds going to charity.

The project was initiated by Stephen Brayshaw, Group Curriculum Director for Construction and Engineering at NCC, who said: “I often walked past the old train and noticed that it was in need of some TLC as it was looking a little sorry for itself. I thought a rework of the original could be a great project for the students of Rainham to get involved with and support something for the local community, and ultimately, the charities.”

The students and their teacher, Steven Weatherley, spent months working on the train as part of their carpentry lessons.

Carriages for the train will be completed and installed over the next few months.