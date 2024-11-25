New tube map arrives with more changes than just the Overground renaming
Over the weekend, more of the London Overground was split into its new names, with the new tube maps appearing in stations. Apart from the obvious name changes, there have been some other tweaks that might be overlooked.
The biggest change naturally is that the map isn’t quite as orange anymore now that the Overground doesn’t dominate the map how it used to.
Instead, a wide range of colours have been splashed all over the map to differentiate the newly named lines.
Splitting the lines has also scattered a lot more snowflakes—the icon for air-conditioned trains—on the side of the map where the line names are displayed. The London Overground had one snowflake, and now it has six.
Look out for another snowflake late next year when the first of the new Piccadilly line trains arrives. The DLR might be interesting, though, as the new DLR trains are air-conditioned but will run in tandem with trains that lack it — maybe half a snowflake?
Back to the map and away from the Overground, on the DLR, West Silvertown and Pontoon Dock have gained boat symbols for the nearby pier.
Southwark station on the Jubilee line has lost its interchange with Waterloo East mainline station. That doesn’t seem to be a mistake, as it’s allowed the name for Lambeth North on the Bakerloo line to be moved up a bit.
CORRECTION – Got my maps mixed up in the edit, Southwark station GAINED the interchange, not lost it. Sorry.
Also on the Jubilee line, Bermondsey has lost its dagger, as the lift is back in service.
Paddington station used to have two daggers, but now it has just one. The dropped dagger warned that step-free access to the Bakerloo line was via the Elizabeth line entrance. However, since the new entrance opened, there’s direct access from the street to the Bakerloo line platforms.
In the dagger text, Kentish Town was due to reopen in late Summer 2024, but now says “end of 2024”
On the back page, one new addition is an asterisk indicating the availability of toilets at nearby TfL-managed bus stops, such as at Turnpike Lane.
And finally – the night tube owl now says that services also run on the London Overground Windrush line between Highbury & Islington and New Cross Gate stations. That’s an example of how splitting the Overground into smaller, bite-sized chunks can be an improvement. It’s now clearer that the Windrush line offers overnight services, and the other parts of the London Overground don’t.
Diamond Geezer has also examined the design of the paper leaflet maps and stickers handed out inside stations.
Southern’s still shown as serving Hemel Hempstead and Thameslink’s still shown as serving Orpington all day when Southern no longer run north of Watford Junction and Thameslink at Orpington’s mostly a peak-hour service.
You’re right about Southern north of Watford.
I have to say, it makes the overcrowded Beck map look a bit cleaner. But, Ian, with the effective end of the Overground as a brand name, why don’t they just call the whole thing the London Underground? Or Tube? Lots of “Underground” lines are surface running, so why not just make Windrush etc. part of the standard Tube network?
Makes no sense to do that – most of the tube lines are within a substantial underground station-to-station network. Even with that, just because a section of the Windrush line has 5 consecutive deep-level stations, it doesn’t make the entire line a ‘tube’ service any more than the Great Northern from Moorgate or Thameslink.
Legally, the London Overground is a passenger service using the national rail network which falls under the railways act 1992*. This means that the terms and conditions of carriage and relevant byelaws are different from the London Underground, as is the way the service must be operated over the network rail sections. Although this is of little consequence to everyday users, it requires a clear distinction to be made in the way the service is advertised.
From a user perspective the distinction does provide the opportunity to set a slightly different range of passenger expectations, for example around service frequencies and station facilities.
[*And before anyone starts talking about Amersham, Harrow, Richmond and Wimbledon, these historic co-running sections are specifically grandfathered into the 1992 act and consequently their legal status is very different from the Overground or Elizabeth Line.]
To @Paul below. The Elizabeth line also is a passenger service using the national rail network which falls under the railways act 1992, but yet this is mentioned under the underground on the map which sorta voids your argument.
Nevertheless, I am also not a fan of the current approach. I would much rather see something like umbrella terms followed by the specific lines. Such as:
Underground lines:
– Bakerloo
– Etc.
Overgound lines:
– Windrus
– Etc.
Other services:
– Lizzy
– Tram
– Cable car
– Etc.
“yet this is mentioned under the underground on the map which sorta voids your argument.”
Not really, seeing as the ‘other’ services you listed are also ‘under’ the Underground services, and I’d doubt anyone in their right mind would see, e.g. the Cable Car as being synonymous with the tube.
Absolutely agree that they should be more clearly defined in the legend.
A few good reasons:
– The Overground has its own service patterns which are distinct from the Tube: I used to live on what’s now the Mildmay line and trains only came every 15 minutes!
– This is in line with other major cities: cf the Metro/RER/Transilien distinction in Paris, or the U-Bahn/S-Bahn in Germany.
– Most importantly: I’m not sure there are enough colours to consider them all the same. The Overground/Underground distinction allows the lines to appear differently on the map.
On the more comprehensive “Rail & Tube services” map there are at least two additional changes:
* Trams fare zone is coloured light green (rather than the usual zonal grey)
* Luton DART has been added to the map, as befits a fixed link
Contactless validity beyond West Ruislip to High Wycombe is missing, though. And on a somewhat related note – the Proteus Contract award^ has been delayed to late August 2025.
[^ As mentioned here – https://www.ianvisits.co.uk/articles/tfl-seeking-new-provider-for-its-contactless-and-oyster-card-payments-59099/%5D
Link above has a syntax issue (damn closing bracket). Here’s a working version.
https://www.ianvisits.co.uk/articles/tfl-seeking-new-provider-for-its-contactless-and-oyster-card-payments-59099/
Looks like Woolwich Arsenal has been renamed on the Tfl London rail map…
https://content.tfl.gov.uk/london-rail-and-tube-services-map.pdf
The river services pier is called Woolwich (Royal Arsenal), it looks like they’ve tried to put the pier names on the map (see also Festival), but in doing so have messed up the name of Woolwich Arsenal DLR station?
Update: oh, the Woolwich Arsenal name is still there, below the combined blob for the station.
Oh yes, the new map marks the pier linked to Waterloo as “Festival” which is misleading as although there is a Festival pier, it’s used by private charter and tour boats, with the regular Thames Clipper services departing from nearby London Eye pier instead.
Beautiful
The interchange links at Liverpool Street and Moorgate might confuse some Lizzy line travellers.
As does the missing link between Farringdon and Barbican. Knowing about the link would have made getting to the Barbican much easier.
“On the back page, one new addition is an asterisk indicating the availability of toilets at nearby TfL-managed bus stops, such as at Turnpike Lane.”
Last time I looked, those toilets were permanently closed. Have they reopened?
Walked past there just yesterday and they were very much closed. In fact, a gentleman was taking his ease round the back of them, which was nice. I don’t think I’ve ever seen them open, and I walk past fairly regularly.