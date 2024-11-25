New tube map arrives with more changes than just the Overground renaming

Over the weekend, more of the London Overground was split into its new names, with the new tube maps appearing in stations. Apart from the obvious name changes, there have been some other tweaks that might be overlooked.

The biggest change naturally is that the map isn’t quite as orange anymore now that the Overground doesn’t dominate the map how it used to.

Instead, a wide range of colours have been splashed all over the map to differentiate the newly named lines.

Splitting the lines has also scattered a lot more snowflakes—the icon for air-conditioned trains—on the side of the map where the line names are displayed. The London Overground had one snowflake, and now it has six.

Look out for another snowflake late next year when the first of the new Piccadilly line trains arrives. The DLR might be interesting, though, as the new DLR trains are air-conditioned but will run in tandem with trains that lack it — maybe half a snowflake?

Back to the map and away from the Overground, on the DLR, West Silvertown and Pontoon Dock have gained boat symbols for the nearby pier.

Southwark station on the Jubilee line has lost its interchange with Waterloo East mainline station. That doesn’t seem to be a mistake, as it’s allowed the name for Lambeth North on the Bakerloo line to be moved up a bit.

CORRECTION – Got my maps mixed up in the edit, Southwark station GAINED the interchange, not lost it. Sorry.

Also on the Jubilee line, Bermondsey has lost its dagger, as the lift is back in service.

Paddington station used to have two daggers, but now it has just one. The dropped dagger warned that step-free access to the Bakerloo line was via the Elizabeth line entrance. However, since the new entrance opened, there’s direct access from the street to the Bakerloo line platforms.

In the dagger text, Kentish Town was due to reopen in late Summer 2024, but now says “end of 2024”

On the back page, one new addition is an asterisk indicating the availability of toilets at nearby TfL-managed bus stops, such as at Turnpike Lane.

And finally – the night tube owl now says that services also run on the London Overground Windrush line between Highbury & Islington and New Cross Gate stations. That’s an example of how splitting the Overground into smaller, bite-sized chunks can be an improvement. It’s now clearer that the Windrush line offers overnight services, and the other parts of the London Overground don’t.

Diamond Geezer has also examined the design of the paper leaflet maps and stickers handed out inside stations.