New sustainable drainage systems to reduce street flooding in Tulse Hill

To help reduce flooding in the Tulse Hill and Herne Hill areas of south London, a network of new Sustainable Urban Drainage System (SuDS) to be constructed along the roads.

The Soak Up Lambeth programme aims to improve drainage using natural processes to reduce the impact of surface water flooding through a series of SuDS schemes for estates, schools, highways, and parks.

The new scheme in Tulse Hill will enhance the space between Brailsford Road and Jubilee Primary School, helping to create a nature corridor through Lambeth. It will include new green features, including two large planter beds with permeable surfaces, a subterranean attenuation tank system, new greenery and five additional trees.

Surface water flooding is one of Lambeth’s most pressing environmental challenges, with 8,500 properties and £121 million worth of infrastructure considered to be at high risk. Intensifying rainfall, coupled with the borough’s high population density and extensive impermeable ‘grey’ surfaces, has placed immense pressure on an outdated Victorian drainage and sewer system.

Instead of allowing rainwater to rush into the drains and sewer all at once causing them to overload and flood, SuDS are used to mimic the water cycle to give the sewers a chance to cope in heavy rain.

SuDS do this by first collecting rainfall from hard surfaces like roads and roofs into their carved-out ground features. The soil and plants allow the rainwater to soak in to the ground. During really heavy rain the SuDS have a trickle of water going back into the sewer so they do not flood themselves.

Apart from their ability to reduce flooding, SuDS are also visually appealing additions to the street landscape, and depending on the design and plating, often provide a biodiversity improvement.

The Tulse Hill scheme is funded by Lambeth Council’s Capital Investment Programme and a £2.45 million grant from Thames Water Utilities as part of the £6 million SuDS programme approved in 2022.

The Tulse Hill scheme complements work underway on the St Matthews SuDs scheme, where work is progressing on new water management pools, planting, benches and pathways.