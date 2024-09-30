New Northern line tunnels will link platforms to new Elephant & Castle station entrance

A network of new tunnels is to be dug next to the Northern line at Elephant and Castle, that will link the train platforms with a new station entrance that’s being constructed at the moment.

Delancey, the developer of the Elephant & Castle shopping centre site, is building a new station box, and Transport for London (TfL) has now awarded the contract for the passenger tunnels that will link the Northern line platforms to the new station entrance.

The new tunnels will also provide step-free access from the Northern line platforms to the street at Elephant and Castle for the first time.

The first stage of the Elephant & Castle Tube station upgrade, which includes the tunnelling work, is funded by the Greater London Authority (GLA), London Borough of Southwark (LBS) and contributions from local developers. Work on excavating around 135m of new passenger tunnels will start next year and is due to be completed in 2027.

The contract has gone to Dragados UK, the same firm that led the Bank station upgrade project.

The station box is currently under construction, having started in January 2022. However, the cost of turning the concrete box into a functioning station is still unfunded. An agreement in 2022 allowed them to change some of the terms of the agreement with Delancey to push ahead with the project. However, this has ensured that the entrance will be built, if not necessarily fitted out until a later date.

When it opens, the new station entrance will replace the existing Northern line ticket hall and will also include space for three more escalators to be added later down to the Bakerloo line extension when that is eventually built.

Deputy Mayor for Transport, Seb Dance, said: “I’m delighted TfL has now appointed a tunnelling contractor so work can continue on the vital Elephant and Castle Tube station upgrade, which will give the station step free access for the first time and deliver a new Northern line entrance and ticket hall. These significant upgrades will not only improve customer journeys through the station but will also support the delivery of thousands of new jobs and new homes in Elephant and Castle, supporting the Mayor’s aim for a fairer, greener London for everyone.”

TfL is progressing work on plans to upgrade and extend the Bakerloo line. TfL’s immediate priority is securing the long-term capital funding certainty that would allow it to, among other vital investments, replace the existing 36-train Bakerloo line fleet which, at over 50 years old, is the oldest operating in daily passenger service anywhere in the UK. Securing a new fleet of trains, which the Siemens Mobility factory in Goole would be expected to deliver, and signalling for the Bakerloo line would improve reliability across the line.