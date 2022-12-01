A new train operator has been given permission to start offering services between Paddington station and South Wales.

The new open access operator, Grand Union Trains, plans to run trains fast between Paddington and Bristol Parkway, and then stop at a number of stations to Carmarthen, including options to call at two new stations being planned for south Wales.

The first, called variously the West Wales Parkway or Swansea North, is proposed to be situated at the former Felindre steelworks, near Junction 46 of the M4 and A48 — just to the north of Swansea. There is also a station proposed to be built to the east of Cardiff, known as Cardiff Parkway and the trains will also call there when it opens, currently expected to be in 2024.

Bypassing Swansea town centre in favour of the new parkway station is expected to reduce London to Carmarthen journey times by around 20 minutes.

The train company expects to start services at the start of 2025, based on the December 2024 timetable changes.

Grand Union Trains had previously applied to run the services in 2020, but permission was refused by the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) in February 2021. The company came back with a revised application in June 2022, which was disputed by Network Rail due to concerns about capacity on the railway. But the ORR has decided that the issues are not a problem and instructed Network Rail to enter into a contract with Grand Union.

The permission grants Grand Union authority to operate five daily return services between London Paddington and Carmarthen, calling at Llanelli, Gowerton, Cardiff Central, Newport, Severn Tunnel Junction and Bristol Parkway.

Stephanie Tobyn, Director of Strategy, Policy and Reform at ORR said: “This decision supports more choice for passengers, new direct journey opportunities, more price competition, and new comfortable trains.”

“The added competition should also make a significant contribution to innovation in terms of the routes served, ticketing practices and service quality improvements, by both Grand Union and through the response of existing operators.”

As an ‘open access’ train operator, Grand Union Trains will not get paid subsidies from public funds, unlike current operators along the route, but its arrival will suck away passengers from other train companies. That means the government is expected to lose around £17.6 million a year due to fewer passengers on government regulated services, mainly GWR.

Grand Union Trains is buying a fleet of new bi-mode trains, and will be guaranteeing a seat for all journeys over 30 minutes in duration. They are also looking at adding a rail freight option to their trains making use of any empty space they have.

So, come early 2025, look for a new name appearing on the departure boards at London Paddington station.

The company is also applying to run services between Stirling and London along the West Coast Main Line.