New London to Manchester rail route proposed amid HS2 delays

London Northwestern Railway has unveiled proposals to run train services between London Euston and Manchester via the West Midlands.

As HS2’s capacity-boosting extension north of Birmingham is largely on hold, the proposal aims to squeeze some additional passenger capacity on the congested West Coast Mainline without needing extra trains on the busiest parts of the route.

If approved by the rail regulator, then London Northwestern Railway’s existing services between London Euston and Crewe would be extended through to Manchester Victoria.

At the moment, most London-Manchester services use the West Coast Main Line, but that’s overcrowded, and there are limited options to increase the number of trains it can handle.

However, taking the existing London-Crewe services and extending them to Manchester Victoria station around the northeast of the city would allow for more services to run between the two cities without needing extra space on the congested Manchester Piccadilly to Crewe/Stafford lines. It would mean a slower trip between the two stations, but for people wanting to be closer to the northern side of Manchester, the extra train time may be offset by shorter connecting journey within Manchester.

LNR also says the trips would be cheaper than comparable services between Manchester Piccadilly and London Euston.

The services linking Manchester city centre to London would use the operator’s new Alstom Class 730 electric trains, which LNR says will significantly increase capacity, with each 10-car train able to carry more than 1,200 passengers.

Ian McConnell, managing director of West Midlands Trains, operator of London Northwestern Railway, said: “This proposal puts passengers at the heart of the railway and is the common sense solution to increase connectivity between the North West and the West Midlands following the cancellation of the northern leg of HS2.

“With platform space at Euston at a premium, the best way to provide new journey opportunities to Manchester is simply to extend existing services, rather than trying to squeeze more trains onto the congested West Coast Main Line.

London Northwestern Railway will formally submit its plans to the Office for Rail and Road (ORR) later this year. If approved, the new services could commence from May 2026 once additional train crew have been recruited and trained.

In addition, if approved, the current services between Stafford and Crewe via Stoke-on-Trent would be extended to Manchester Airport.