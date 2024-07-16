New London Spirit cricket shirt blends TfL moquette with crisps logo

A brand new London Underground-inspired playing shirt has been released for a cricket tournament and is also being sold to collectors, but for a hefty price.

The design takes inspiration and pays homage to the familiar Barman moquette that sits alongside the TfL roundel and London Spirit iconography. The shirt will be worn by London Spirit men’s and women’s teams in the opening home fixture of The Hundred against Birmingham Phoenix at Lord’s Cricket Ground on 27th July.

The limited-edition shirt is available to purchase on their website, or at Lord’s Cricket Ground for all London Spirit home games during the competition.

However, it’s very expensive and has what is arguably a big design flaw for collectors.

The adult shirt costs £55, while the children’s shirt costs £50. To add to the disappointment, the adult version has the logo of a well-known crisps company over the centre, so you’re a walking advert for a crisp company.

Shouldn’t they pay you to be their billboard?

The children’s version is rather nicer, which is quite irritating for adults who would probably prefer it.

The playing shirt marks the second year of the partnership, following a range of TfL-inspired London Spirit apparel launched in 2023.