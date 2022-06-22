Published by Transport News No Comments ↓

Plans to rebuild the Stanford-le-Hope station on the C2C line into Fenchurch Street have been shown off, with wider platforms, new canopies, and a footbridge with lifts.

Artist impression (c) Thurrock Council

During the station upgrade, the old footbridge will be removed and a modern replacement installed that will also provide step-free access from the entrance. Platform One will be widened to ease overcrowding during peak hours and to further improve passenger safety.

Thurrock Council is working with partners AECOM and VolkerFitzpatrick.

The old 1960s ticket office was demolished in 2020, and construction work on the new station is due to start later this year.

Old station entrance (c) Google streetview

The council is also looking at how it can improve bus access at the station, and improve walking and cycling routes to the station. The rebuilt station is being funded by the government’s Local Growth Deal, the National Stations Improvement Programme (NSIP) and planning obligation funding from DP World.

