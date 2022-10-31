The large swathe of empty land next to Pudding Mill Lane DLR will soon fill with towers, as a large housing development has been approved for the area.

Just under 1,000 homes will be delivered with a minimum of 45% affordable homes by habitable room, of which a minimum of 30% will be low-cost rent housing by dwelling. Just over half of homes will come with two or more bedrooms including apartments, townhouses and maisonettes, and provision for 40 dedicated later living homes.

In addition, space is being included for workspace and retail to provide jobs for the people living there.

As the development site sits next to the DLR station, a large public square will be created to the south of the DLR station to create a shared space for people congregating in the area.

Permission was given by the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC), which currently oversees planning in the area around the Olympic Park, although that will be scaled back in a couple of years time. Approval for the housing development also confirms that the 5-year permission for the ABBA arena will likely not be renewed as a tower block is proposed for the site.

According to the planning documents, a new bus route is proposed linking Bromley-by-Bow to Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, via Sugar House Island and Pudding Mill Lane DLR. Aligned with that, two bus stops will be safeguarded in the plans to sit on Pudding Mill Lane where the new bus route will pass along.

There are also plans for a future cycle route using a new bridge over the Bow Back Rivers linking the development with Stratford High Street, although providing it will be left to TfL at a later date.

The LLDC plans to launch the procurement for a Joint Venture partner in early 2023. The planning consent is subject to signing s106 agreements and building work is due to start on site in 2026 and be completed by 2033.