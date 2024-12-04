New IWM exhibition looks at how Winston Churchill was depicted in cartoons

It’s Winston Churchill’s 150th birthday, and to mark it, there’s an exhibition of cartoons and sketches showing how the stateman was represented, friendly and otherwise, in the media.

Like most politicians, Churchill took great interest in how he was portrayed in the media. Some of the portrayals he liked enough to buy the originals, and others resulted in a stiff letter to the newspaper complaining.

As an exhibition, the Imperial War Museum (IWM) has pulled together a representative sample of cartoons, showing the wide range of opinions about the man. It’s not a hagiography though, and it not only looks at how the Axis Powers represented him as a warmonger but also how parts of the Empire, particularly India, reviled him.

Political cartoons provide something more than simply a different way of recording an event, as they often blend various contemporary news stories into a single emotional image. In that they are sometimes closer to what people are thinking than the dry newsprint would otherwise convey.

I was particularly caught by the image of Churchill as St George in a style that we would today find quite crass. Remembering that many people of the time wouldn’t have recognised leading politicians due to the lack of mass media, there’s the cartoon with their names added to the images to remind people which was which. I also found it amusing that reference is made to a controversial 1942 cartoon from the Daily Mirror, without showing the cartoon. Maybe it’s still too controversial.

To walk through the exhibition then is to see how people perceived Churchill from his young days with a small clownish hat, through his wilderness years into the stout and only occasionally shown, very short statesman that he became.

It’s the later years that provoked the most controversy with the public and the subject, showing the inevitable advance of time on a body that had enjoyed the fruits of life so vigorously.

As a collection, it adds colour to our image of who Churchill was and how we think of him today. In fact, as we Brits are so used to images of Churchill as the great war leader, I’d have loved to see more of the anti-churchill cartoons as they shine a very different light on our assumed image of what he looks like to people.

The exhibition, Churchill in Cartoons: Satirising a Statesman is at the IWM in Lambeth until late February 2025 and is free to visit.

It’s on the 2nd floor of the museum.