The final major customer upgrade for the Elizabeth line will take place on Sunday 21st May 2023, and the timetable has been published on the TfL website.

Since 6th November 2022, the service has been operating 22 trains per hour (tph) in the Central Operating Section (COS) at peak times. With the May 2023 upgrade, it will increase the number of trains in the peak hours through the core tunnels to 24 per hour.

The new timetable also adds through trains from Shenfield to Heathrow Aiport without passengers needing to change at Paddington and wait for a following train. Although currently just two per hour, calling at Terminals 2/3 and 4, so most passengers will still need to wait at Paddington for a few minutes.

There is however a time saving on the western spur from Paddington to Heathrow of four to five minutes per trip.

The first westbound train from Paddington (to Heathrow T5), will leave 6 minutes earlier 4:36am, at 4:42am instead of 4:42am, but will arrive 10 minutes earlier at Heathrow Terminal 5 – the bulk of the speed up occurring between the two Heathrow terminals.

From Shenfield to Paddington, journey times are marginally quicker to Stratford, by a couple of minutes, but then slows down by the same two minutes as the journey passes through the core tunnels — so they arrive at the same time as before.

For passengers travelling between Abbey Wood and Paddington, the journey times are largely unchanged as you would probably expect as it’s part of the core tunnel network, wobbling a minute slower or faster throughout the day. What has changed is the frequency of trains on the Abbey Wood-Paddington section, with the current peak hours service having trains being roughly every 6 minutes, which will increase to trains every 5 minutes.

With trains heading to Canary Wharf from Abbey Wood being nearly standing room only just one stop along at Woolwich during the rush hour, which should help with crowding. One extra train an hour might not sound like a lot, but these trains can carry 1,500 people each.

For people heading into Paddington from the west, there’s been the ongoing irritation of a pause in the service outside Paddington station for several minutes at times, which will now vanish.

So for example, an off-peak trip from Heathrow Terminal 4 to Bond Street that currently takes 44 minutes drops sharply to just 27 minutes – that’s because the journey at the Heathrow end is quicker, and there’s no pause outside Paddington station.

I am also pleased to see that the microscopic text used in the two blue boxes on the in-train line diagrams will be reprinted with readable text.

What is officially the final piece for the Crossrail project to complete the Elizabeth line kicks in on 21st May 2023.

The passenger timetables are here, and for the more adventurous of you, the railway’s full Working Timetable is here.