Over the Christmas break, Charing Cross station became the latest to have its old departure boards ripped out and replaced with brand new screens.

New screen in the main concourse

Previous old screen (c) Network Rail – planning documents

Away with the dark orange dot-matrix display boards, and in with a huge screen that can be more flexibly used to show messages as well as more information about the trains.

Along with the enhanced visibility of the text and improved information about the next fastest trains and local information, there’s also tube train status for the local London Underground services. There are also now expected arrival times at the stations along the route, and at the bottom and an indication of the size of the train being used for the service.

Due to the layout at Charing Cross station, there are in fact two display boards, with the main screen above Platforms 1-4, and a smaller screen around the side above Platforms 5 and 6.

Previous old screen (c) Network Rail – planning documents

New screen above Platforms 5 & 6

Close up of the new screens

Yes, some people prefer the old orange text, but these screens have proven very popular where they have been installed, so Network Rail is rolling them out everywhere over time.

