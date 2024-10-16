Network Rail expands recycling initiative after successful trial at Victoria station

Network Rail is expanding a scheme to increase recycling at its mainline stations following a successful trial at Victoria station.

Since 2020, Network Rail has been trialling a Mobile Segregation Unit (MSU) at Victoria station, which manually segregates waste on site into its recyclable commodities once rubbish from trains, public bins and retailers in stations has been collected.

Since the trial began, the MSU has helped Network Rail recycle over 7,000 tonnes of waste from London Victoria, so they are now expanding the use of the machine to London Bridge and London Waterloo stations.

It has been estimated that 1,500 coffee cups are segregated, baled, and recycled per day across these three stations alone, or approximately 42,000 coffee cups every four weeks.

Network Rail’s ambition is to be able to recycle 95% of station waste by December 2026.

Since December 2023, the increased recycling rates have also generated Network Rail £10,000, money earned from recycled waste from across its London-managed stations, which is being reinvested back into the railway. It has also created 18 local and sustainable jobs for the local community.

This week, Network Rail has also rolled out 60 new bins at London Victoria station, all of which have a QR code for passengers to follow the journey of their coffee cup as it is recycled.

Working with train operators and retailers, all waste producers have coded bins or bags so all rubbish and recycling is weighed and tracked in real time using proprietary software called Plaza, so the industry knows exactly how much waste is being generated, who is producing it and exactly where it ends up. From April 2025, it will be mandatory for all organisations to digitally track and keep real-time records of where the waste comes from and how and when it is disposed, and Network Rail is now compliant with the forthcoming regulations on recycling.

Karin Skelton, Network Rail’s Sustainability Programme Manager, said: “We produce thousands of tonnes of waste every year at our big London stations, so The Green Block partnership means we’ve been able to significantly improve our recycling rates to over 90%. But we’re committed to doing even more and are aiming to reach 95%, as well as eradicating the waste we send to landfill. The best thing about this project is that our passengers don’t need to change a thing.”