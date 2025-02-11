Natural History Museum opening a refurbished gallery in April

The Natural History Museum will be opening a refurbished gallery in April, focusing on efforts to reduce the impact of climate change and environmental damage.

The first of many restorations underway at the Museum ahead of its 150th anniversary, the space will soon be filled with 250 specimens from the natural world, many of which have never been seen before.

The new gallery occupies the space that used to be the Hall of Human Biology, which opened in 1977 but closed in 2021. Since then, the gallery has been refurbished, and a smaller temporary exhibition, Fixing Our Broken Planet, has moved in, been enlarged, and become a permanent addition.

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport’s Public Bodies Infrastructure Fund (PBIF) awarded the Museum significant funding to rebuild the gallery while retaining its heritage and charm.

Museum Director, Dr Doug Gurr, says: “Our scientists have been working to find solutions for and from nature. Fixing Our Broken Planet places this research at the heart of the Museum, allowing us to offer visitors positive ways in which they can act for the planet.

“By combining the inspiring science and advocacy found in the gallery with the voices of Generation Hope changemakers, we’re showing that we all have the power to make change.”

The revamped Fixing Our Broken Planet gallery will open on Thursday 3rd April 2025 and will be free to visit.