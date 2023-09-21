One room deep inside the National Gallery has lost its benches, and now people are being invited to look at the art while lounging on a large rug instead.

The rug is itself a work of art, created by the gallery’s Artist in Residence, Céline Condorelli, and although it’s not obvious from the pattern, it is in fact relevant to the room it’s in.

During her year-long residency, Condorelli used the tools used by conservators to study paintings, but in her case, to study the materials the room is made from, the stone, wood, paint, and fabrics. Those images are then replicated in the carpet, so people are sitting on science as well as art.

The carpet is mirrored in the ceiling drapery, which casts colours into a room that is usually lit by plain sunlight, and in turn, changes the appearance of the masterpieces hanging on the wall.

As the gallery’s Artist in Residence is pretty much actually in residence, having an artists studio inside the gallery, she was often in the building when it was closed and could hear the noise from outside – especially protests.

So, in memory of that, as you walk into the room, you can hear faint murmurings coming from the ventilation grills – recordings of protests past outside and played inside today.

It’s a mixed display, and I am not entirely convinced by the argument that the carpet gives a new way of looking at art as I’ve seen galleries replace benches with beanbags in the past. Worse, unless you read the description it would be quite easy to lounge on the carpet without ever knowing that it’s a specially commissioned work of art rather than something from a carpet shop.

The ceiling drapes do look more obviously artistically created for the room.

The display is in Room 31 of the National Gallery until 7th January 2024.

UPDATE – because people, mainly on social media are complaining that this is unfair to people with mobility issues etc – you’re invited to sit on the rug, not forced to. They don’t have staff armed with cattle prods dragging people down onto the floor regardless of their protestations that they’d rather keep standing. If you want to stand or use the free portable seats they offer, then you’re quite welcome to do so.