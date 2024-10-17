National Gallery is banning visitors bringing liquids into the building

Following recent attacks on artworks by protestors, the National Gallery has decided to ban visitors bringing liquids into the building from Friday until futher notice.

Since July 2022, the National Gallery has been the victim of five separate attacks on paintings, including Vincent van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’, John Constable’s ‘The Hay Wain’ and Velázquez’s ‘Rokeby Venus’. Two of the attacks took place within the past couple of weeks, and now the gallery has decided to take action to prevent more.

The National Gallery said in a statement: “The collection we hold is irreplaceable, and with each attack, we have been forced to consider putting more barriers between the people and their artworks to preserve these fragile objects for future generations.”

“Unfortunately, we have now reached a point where we have been forced to act to protect our visitors, staff and collection.”

As a result, visitors won’t be able to bring liquids into the gallery from tomorrow (Friday, October 18th, 2024), with an exemption for baby formula, expressed milk, and prescription medicines.

They warn that the additional bag checks will likely mean longer queues to enter the gallery.

The Gallery added that they are “sorry that visitors are, for the time being, not going to receive the welcome we would very much like to extend to them, but we hope they understand why it is necessary for us to do this.”

If you are visiting, I’d strongly recommend booking a free ticket in advance, as there are often two queues, and the ticket holder queue tends to be faster.