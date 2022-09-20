There will be more train strikes at the start of October after the Aslef and RMT unions confirmed that staff across the rail industry will go on strike on Saturday 1st October, and train drivers will also strike on Wednesday 5th October.

The train drivers previously took strike action on 30th July and 13th August, but both unions say more strikes are happening after the train companies didn’t improve their offer.

The Aslef strikes will take place on Saturday 1st and Wednesday 5th October — and as with previous strikes, expect some disruption in the evening before, and more disruption in the morning after until around 9am.

The RMT has also announced a strike on Saturday 1st October.

Mick Whelan, General Secretary, has commented to the media this morning, saying “We would much rather not be in this position. We don’t want to go on strike – withdrawing our labour, although a fundamental human right, is always a last resort for this trade union – but the train companies have been determined to force our hand.”

Aslef train drivers will be on strike at 12 companies:

Avanti West Coast

Chiltern Railways

CrossCountry

Greater Anglia

Great Western Railway (GWR)

Hull Trains

LNER

London Overground

Northern Trains

Southeastern

TransPennine Express

West Midlands Trains

The RMT strike will take place on at the following companies.

Network Rail

Avanti West Coast

c2c

Chiltern Railways

Cross Country Trains

Greater Anglia

East Midlands Railway

Great Western Railway (GWR)

LNER

London Overground (Arriva Rail London)

Northern Trains

Southeastern

South Western Railway

Transpennine Express

West Midlands Trains

GTR (including Gatwick Express)

A Rail Delivery Group spokesperson said: “The strikes are not in the long-term interests of rail workers or building a sustainable rail industry. We want to give our people a pay rise, but without the reforms we are proposing, we simply cannot deliver pay increases. Revenue is still around 80% of pre-pandemic levels, no business can survive that scale of upheaval without implementing change.”

Updated 2:20pm – added just announced RMT strike for 1st October.