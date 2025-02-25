More tickets released for Tim Burton’s sold out Design Museum exhibition

The Design Museum’s Tim Burton themed exhibition has been extended by another five weeks as the museum says it has become the busiest exhibition its history.

It’s not hugely surprising that the exhibition was going to be popular, having sold over 32,000 tickets before it even opened. The museum has now confirmed that since it opened last October, over 171,000 people have stepped inside Tim Burton’s weird world. This is the highest attendance of any show since the Design Museum was established over 35 years ago.

Tim Burton says he is “blown away by the response to the exhibition”.

Due to this record-breaking demand, the museum announced that the Burton exhibition will have its run extended by five weeks. Originally due to close on 21st April, it will now close on 26th May 2025.

Tickets for these additional weeks have gone on sale this morning from here.

The exhibition The World of Tim Burton is at the Design Museum until 26th May 2025.

It’s been a busy year for the Design Museum. Their Barbie exhibition closed with over 144,000 visitors, making it one of the most attended shows in the museum’s history. It will now go on tour to other museums.