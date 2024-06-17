There could be more frequent trains on the Night Tube coming soon, according to the Mayor of London.

At present, the Night Tube offers between 3 and 6 services per hour in each direction, and the Mayor has said that he wants the frequency of services to be increased. The increase, if it goes ahead, would be focused on the peak hours, which for the Night Tube are between midnight and 1:30am, and then phased back to the current level of service in the small hours until conventional tube service resumes around 5am.

At the moment, there’s no indication of when the service frequency will be increased or to what level.

In the written answer, the Mayor also confirmed that he wants the Night Tube expanded to more lines “when circumstances allow”.

The Night Tube is currently offered on the Victoria, Jubilee, Central, part of the Piccadilly, and the Charing Cross branch of the Northern line. Plans to add the subsurface tube lines are waiting for the completion of the ongoing signalling upgrade project.

There is also a partial service on the London Overground, between Highbury & Islington and New Cross Gate.