In recent weeks, three large housing developments have been approved to be built on TfL sites next to its stations adding 973 new homes to London over the next few years.

Barkingside

The latest development to be approved will see just under 100 flats built on a builders yard that’s next to Barkingside tube station.

The builder’s yard itself was created when Barkingside station was built back in 1903, as it was the coal store for the steam trains that used the line. When steam was discontinued on this part of the Central line in 1947, the site was used for goods delivery until 1965, and since then as a light industrial site.

The development will deliver 98 new homes, all of which will be affordable, as well as an enhanced public area. Delivered across three buildings, the new homes will be a mixture of one-, two-, and three-bedroom properties and provide a mixture of both shared ownership, which offers a route into homeownership, and social rent.

Hounslow

A development of just under 350 homes is to be built next to Hounslow West tube station, with a mix of shared ownership and London Affordable Rent tenancies.

Designed by HKR architects, the scheme also includes a range of improvements for the local community. These include a new public square, improved pedestrian routes and public transport interchange as well as upgraded cycle parking through a new purpose-built secure facility. There will also be 950 sqm of retail space.

Located next to Hounslow West tube station on the Piccadilly line, the designs will also deliver a new customer passageway to platforms.

The new homes will occupy the site of the existing London Underground car park, with around 38 short-stay car parking spaces, including four Blue Badge car parking spaces being retained.

Woolwich

Greenwich council has approved plans for a series of towers to be built above the far end of the Elizabeth line station, offering 523 homes. The site had long been earmarked for housing once the Crossrail project vacated it, and had previous approval for 394 homes, but a revised plan has lifted that to the 523 homes now approved.

Around 40% of the homes will be offered as affordable – 128 offered at London Affordable Rent and 55 for shared ownership.