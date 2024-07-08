More Elizabeth line trains arriving in Summer 2026

The Elizabeth line will have a more frequent service from the middle of 2026, when the first of ten additional trains start arriving in London.

The ten additional trains were ordered in the dying days of the last government, partially to assist in keeping Alstom’s Derby factory functioning but also because Transport for London (TfL) was able to put forward a strong case that it needed them to deal with surging passenger numbers on the Elizabeth line.

The average daily passenger journeys on the Elizabeth line keep rising, reaching 787,000 in April 2024, leading to crowding on some journeys. Although it’s pretty much standing room only during peak hours in many parts of the line, TfL cites the eastern branches and the central section out to West Drayton as showing particular strains.

On the east, with the current fleet of 70 trains, TfL expects that on-train crowding levels could increase by about 10 percent by 2031 with standing expected from Romford in the morning peak rather than from Chadwell Heath today towards Liverpool Street (an almost 30-minute journey).

People standing on trains isn’t a problem, if the duration is modest, but asking people to stand for half-an-hour is the sort of thing that puts people off using public transport. TfL also expects on-train crowding levels from Abbey Wood to Whitechapel to increase by about 12 percent by 2031 with standing expected from Abbey Wood (a 15-minute journey).

The west is particularly problematic, with a 50 percent increase expected due to the opening of Old Oak Common as the (temporary) terminus for the HS2 railway.

Although the crowding and opening of Old Oak Common would seem an obvious reason for the need for more trains, a business case still had to be made with the government for permission to buy the trains. TfL says that it found the benefits-to-cost ratio from buying ten new trains to be very high, at greater than four to one.

That means that for every £1 spent, there would be £4 in benefits.

According to a supplemental document that will be presented at a forthcoming Programmes and Investment Committee meeting, TfL says that the combined fleet of 80 trains (70 current plus 10 additional) will give them the flexibility to deploy a service in the best way to respond to the network’s pressures and opportunities.

Although not stated in the report, it’s worth noting that while the core section of the Elizabeth line is designed to handle longer trains, there’s a long been a strong argument in favour of a more frequent service with more trains rather than longer, less frequent trains—not just in terms of passenger preferences but also because it’s a lot less work to add more trains per hour than to carry out the station and depot upgrades needed for longer trains.

At the moment, it’s far too early to say exactly how the timetable will change, but TfL has worked on two preliminary ideas for the peak hours service:

Package West

18 trains per hour (tph) to Old Oak Common from Paddington (would be 12tph today)

10tph to West Drayton from Old Oak Common (currently 6tph)

26tph in the central operating section (currently 20-24 tph)

Package East

18tph to Old Oak Common from Paddington (would be 12tph today)

28tph in the central operating section (currently 20-24 tph)

Increasing services to Abbey Wood to 14tph (currently 12tph)

TfL expected that increasing services to the east and in the central operating section could add an additional 22 million passengers per year, whereas increasing services to West Drayton could add an additional 16 million passengers per year.

As noted, at this early stage, it’s too early to know which of the two options would be implemented, if a third option is found, or if individual stations in the west would see more stopping services.

Although the order for the additional ten trains has been made, TfL still needs to find space to store them, with the Westbourne Park turnaround being the most likely site.

However, with Alstom prioritising the manufacturing of the new trains and TfL having time to plan the new timetables, the Elizabeth line should see an increase in capacity around the middle of 2026.