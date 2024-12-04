Mobile phone coverage in the Elizabeth line tunnels has been completed

The Elizabeth line now has mobile phone coverage throughout the tunnelled sections, and coverage will go live on other parts of the London Underground shortly.

Following the introduction of mobile coverage to all Elizabeth line stations and the first tunnel sections between Paddington and Liverpool Street earlier this year, TfL and Boldyn Networks (Boldyn) have now completed work to bring coverage to the remaining tunnels.

Within the tunnels, they can offer both 4G and 5G services, while the stations have just 4G at the moment. Due to technical issues with the antennas and frequencies, 5G will be added to the stations later.

Boldyn Networks is carrying out the installation work after being awarded a 20-year concession in June 2021 to build and operate the phone network in the TfL stations. It provides the service at no cost to TfL by leasing the capacity to the mobile network operators. All four mobile networks – Three UK, EE, Vodafone, and Virgin Media O2 (VMO2) – have signed up to use the phone coverage they are providing.

Elsewhere on the tube, work is underway to expand coverage along the Northern line towards Morden, as well as between King’s Cross St Pancras and Moorgate by the end of the year and early 2025.

Coverage along the southern section of the Northern line was expected to have gone live by now, but additional assurance work was required to ensure equipment installations were compliant, and that delayed some of the work. A TfL spokesperson confirmed that most of the kit needed to provide the phone signals in the underground tunnels between South Wimbledon and central London has now been installed and should be switched on within the next few weeks.

In addition, coverage on the Bakerloo line will be switched on between Piccadilly Circus and Embankment shortly, and further stations along the line, as well as the Piccadilly and Victoria lines, will be covered in the coming months.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “Bringing mobile coverage to the Underground network is a key commitment of mine, so I’m delighted that the entire Elizabeth line network now has 4G connectivity.

“This is yet another step towards ensuring Londoners and visitors can stay connected on our transport network and means customers can access the latest travel information, keep in touch with colleagues, friends and family throughout their journey on the Elizabeth line.”

Along with allowing customers to stay connected, the expanding coverage will also give rail and Tube staff better connectivity to pass on information and host the new Emergency Services Network (ESN). When fully operational, the ESN will give first responders immediate access to life-saving data, images, and information in live situations and emergencies on the frontline.

List of latest Underground stations where mobile coverage is now available:

Central line

Shepherds Bush

Holland Park

Notting Hill Gate (Central line only)

Queensway

Lancaster Gate

Marble Arch

Bond Street (Central and Elizabeth line only)

Oxford Circus (Central line only)

Tottenham Court Road

Holborn

Chancery Lane

St Pauls

Bank (Central line only)

Northern line

Hampstead

Belsize Park

Chalk Farm

Highgate

Archway

Tufnell Park

Kentish Town

Camden Town

Mornington Crescent

Euston (Charing Cross Branch)

Warren Street (Northern line only)

Goodge Street

Tottenham Court Road

Leicester Square

Clapham Common

Clapham South

Elizabeth line

Paddington

Bond Street

Tottenham Court Road

Farringdon

Liverpool Street (Elizabeth line only)

Whitechapel

Canary Wharf

Woolwich

Jubilee line

Westminster

Waterloo (Jubilee line only)

Southwark

London Bridge (Jubilee line only)

Bermondsey

Canada Water

Canary Wharf

North Greenwich

Piccadilly line

Russell Square

Holborn

Covent Garden

Piccadilly Circus

Hyde Park Corner

Bakerloo line

Piccadilly Circus

Work to deliver mobile coverage across the whole Tube network will continue throughout 2025 and 2026 to fully introduce coverage within stations and tunnels. This work will be primarily on some sections outside of Central London, sections of the Circle and District line where a number of stations already have limited mobile coverage due to being closer to the surface, as well as where smaller tunnelled sections need to be treated individually.