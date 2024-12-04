Mobile phone coverage in the Elizabeth line tunnels has been completed
The Elizabeth line now has mobile phone coverage throughout the tunnelled sections, and coverage will go live on other parts of the London Underground shortly.
Following the introduction of mobile coverage to all Elizabeth line stations and the first tunnel sections between Paddington and Liverpool Street earlier this year, TfL and Boldyn Networks (Boldyn) have now completed work to bring coverage to the remaining tunnels.
Within the tunnels, they can offer both 4G and 5G services, while the stations have just 4G at the moment. Due to technical issues with the antennas and frequencies, 5G will be added to the stations later.
Boldyn Networks is carrying out the installation work after being awarded a 20-year concession in June 2021 to build and operate the phone network in the TfL stations. It provides the service at no cost to TfL by leasing the capacity to the mobile network operators. All four mobile networks – Three UK, EE, Vodafone, and Virgin Media O2 (VMO2) – have signed up to use the phone coverage they are providing.
Elsewhere on the tube, work is underway to expand coverage along the Northern line towards Morden, as well as between King’s Cross St Pancras and Moorgate by the end of the year and early 2025.
Coverage along the southern section of the Northern line was expected to have gone live by now, but additional assurance work was required to ensure equipment installations were compliant, and that delayed some of the work. A TfL spokesperson confirmed that most of the kit needed to provide the phone signals in the underground tunnels between South Wimbledon and central London has now been installed and should be switched on within the next few weeks.
In addition, coverage on the Bakerloo line will be switched on between Piccadilly Circus and Embankment shortly, and further stations along the line, as well as the Piccadilly and Victoria lines, will be covered in the coming months.
The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “Bringing mobile coverage to the Underground network is a key commitment of mine, so I’m delighted that the entire Elizabeth line network now has 4G connectivity.
“This is yet another step towards ensuring Londoners and visitors can stay connected on our transport network and means customers can access the latest travel information, keep in touch with colleagues, friends and family throughout their journey on the Elizabeth line.”
Along with allowing customers to stay connected, the expanding coverage will also give rail and Tube staff better connectivity to pass on information and host the new Emergency Services Network (ESN). When fully operational, the ESN will give first responders immediate access to life-saving data, images, and information in live situations and emergencies on the frontline.
List of latest Underground stations where mobile coverage is now available:
- Shepherds Bush
- Holland Park
- Notting Hill Gate (Central line only)
- Queensway
- Lancaster Gate
- Marble Arch
- Bond Street (Central and Elizabeth line only)
- Oxford Circus (Central line only)
- Tottenham Court Road
- Holborn
- Chancery Lane
- St Pauls
- Bank (Central line only)
- Hampstead
- Belsize Park
- Chalk Farm
- Highgate
- Archway
- Tufnell Park
- Kentish Town
- Camden Town
- Mornington Crescent
- Euston (Charing Cross Branch)
- Warren Street (Northern line only)
- Goodge Street
- Leicester Square
- Clapham Common
- Clapham South
- Paddington
- Bond Street
- Tottenham Court Road
- Farringdon
- Liverpool Street (Elizabeth line only)
- Whitechapel
- Canary Wharf
- Woolwich
- Westminster
- Waterloo (Jubilee line only)
- Southwark
- London Bridge (Jubilee line only)
- Bermondsey
- Canada Water
- North Greenwich
- Russell Square
- Holborn
- Covent Garden
- Piccadilly Circus
- Hyde Park Corner
Work to deliver mobile coverage across the whole Tube network will continue throughout 2025 and 2026 to fully introduce coverage within stations and tunnels. This work will be primarily on some sections outside of Central London, sections of the Circle and District line where a number of stations already have limited mobile coverage due to being closer to the surface, as well as where smaller tunnelled sections need to be treated individually.
I frequently commute from the central line to Bank and switch to the Northern, happy that it will get coverage over the next few months.
Hoping the central line towards the East will be on the roadmap soon.
TfL said the Elizabeth Line tunnel mobile coverage would be complete by the summer but definitely better late than never. Even their press releases are a bit tardy now as it’s actually been available for a couple of weeks already. What’s happening to Project Oval? Travel with contactless payment cards across a chunk of the south east should have gone live last year and then earlier this year so is it going to slip another year? September bus changes in the South Woodford area still have incorrect destinations shown on travel apps. And then there’s the rollout of the refurbished central line stock – I’ve yet to travel on a single one and I use the central line most days.
They say that the Elizabeth line has full coverage now, and while that’s true for the tunneled sections, once you leave Whitechapel and go to the above ground section at Stratford, there’s 0 4G signal. It’s funny that Stratford which is above ground has worse signal than the tunneled sections between Stratford and Whitechapel.
They need to fix this.
That will be down to the mobile networks to fix — as they build the above ground services, not TfL.
@ianVisits that is true, I hope it’s been raised with operators, and that they intend to work on it.
This article explains why 4g is so slow above ground.
https://www.londoncentric.media/p/why-exactly-is-londons-phone-signal
Sadly it does not looks like it is going to be solved anytime soon.
Above ground radio towers often need planning aproval, NIMBYs make it very slow/costly to install them. There is no political will in any UK party to put the overall population ahead of “time rich”, touble making, NIMBYs.
Still having connection issues between Stratford and Whitechapel on the Elizabeth Line.
This is the first time I hear mention of bringing signal to the District and Circle lines. So in 2025, 2026, can we expect to see the Piccadilly to Earl’s Court and the Victoria to Brixton to get signal, or are they shifting to the District and Circle first?