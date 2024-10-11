Mayor weighs extending Night Tube to Thursdays, but unlikely soon

The weekend Night Tube could be expanded to run on Thursdays, and the Mayor of London has instructed Transport for London (TfL) to keep the matter under review, although significant hurdles would need to be overcome first.

The Mayor, Sadiq Khan, made the announcement at the London Assembly (Mayor’s Question Time) on Thursday in response to Assemley Member Emma Best’s question about extending the service.

For context, Emma Best AM has recently commissioned a report into reviving the nighttime economy.

Noting that Thursday is the new Friday – which reflects the rise in post-work drinking in pubs and bars on Thursdays with more people working from home on Fridays (and presumably nursing hangovers), the question about whether the Night Tube should run on Thursdays has been raised a few times.

However, the Mayor responded, citing TfL’s figures that show “demand for late evening services between 10pm and around 12:30am remains approximately 20% higher on Fridays and Saturdays than it does on Thursdays.”

That could be partly due to people cutting their post-work drinks shorter on Thursdays than they used to when they were on Fridays because of the need to be relatively clear headed on Friday morning, as it’s still a work day.

The Mayor added though that “TfL and I remain committed to the important role that public transport plays in growing London’s night time economy to allow Londoners to enjoy all our capital has to offer and get home safely into the night.”

Apart from the lower demand for a Thursday Night Tube service, the Mayor also noted the complexities of expanding the service, which would cause maintenance work on the London Underground.

At the moment, the Night Tube lines have managed to compress what was once seven nights of work into five nights of work — but would have to find ways of compressing that further to just four nights a week of maintenance.

That’s tighter than it seems, as while the service closes around 1:30am on most lines and restarts around 5am, there’s still time needed to isolate the tracks being worked on and the need to have time at the end to ensure they can clear the site and make it safe to reopen the lines. Generally, the maintenance crew rarely get more than 3 hours a night of actual engineering time on the tracks, so a Thursday Night Tube would reduce the practical maintenance time from 15 to 12 hours, which is a big cut.

Even if a Thursday Night Tube were increasingly necessary, there is a backlog of maintenance on the London Underground caused by the financial squeeze, which needs to be dealt with first, and reducing the maintenance hours would further delay things. It was, after all, the enormous amount of work that went into the London Underground to ensure it wouldn’t have any problems during the London 2012 Olympics that created the opportunity to reduce engineering works at weekends so that the Night Tube could run.

The Night Tube was partially an Olympics legacy.

You can watch the question here.

Although a Night Tube on Thursdays is unlikely any time soon, there are plans to increase the frequency of trains on the existing Night Tube and, once signalling upgrades are completed, extend it to the sub-surface lines as well.