Mayor weighs extending Night Tube to Thursdays, but unlikely soon
The weekend Night Tube could be expanded to run on Thursdays, and the Mayor of London has instructed Transport for London (TfL) to keep the matter under review, although significant hurdles would need to be overcome first.
The Mayor, Sadiq Khan, made the announcement at the London Assembly (Mayor’s Question Time) on Thursday in response to Assemley Member Emma Best’s question about extending the service.
For context, Emma Best AM has recently commissioned a report into reviving the nighttime economy.
Noting that Thursday is the new Friday – which reflects the rise in post-work drinking in pubs and bars on Thursdays with more people working from home on Fridays (and presumably nursing hangovers), the question about whether the Night Tube should run on Thursdays has been raised a few times.
However, the Mayor responded, citing TfL’s figures that show “demand for late evening services between 10pm and around 12:30am remains approximately 20% higher on Fridays and Saturdays than it does on Thursdays.”
That could be partly due to people cutting their post-work drinks shorter on Thursdays than they used to when they were on Fridays because of the need to be relatively clear headed on Friday morning, as it’s still a work day.
The Mayor added though that “TfL and I remain committed to the important role that public transport plays in growing London’s night time economy to allow Londoners to enjoy all our capital has to offer and get home safely into the night.”
Apart from the lower demand for a Thursday Night Tube service, the Mayor also noted the complexities of expanding the service, which would cause maintenance work on the London Underground.
At the moment, the Night Tube lines have managed to compress what was once seven nights of work into five nights of work — but would have to find ways of compressing that further to just four nights a week of maintenance.
That’s tighter than it seems, as while the service closes around 1:30am on most lines and restarts around 5am, there’s still time needed to isolate the tracks being worked on and the need to have time at the end to ensure they can clear the site and make it safe to reopen the lines. Generally, the maintenance crew rarely get more than 3 hours a night of actual engineering time on the tracks, so a Thursday Night Tube would reduce the practical maintenance time from 15 to 12 hours, which is a big cut.
Even if a Thursday Night Tube were increasingly necessary, there is a backlog of maintenance on the London Underground caused by the financial squeeze, which needs to be dealt with first, and reducing the maintenance hours would further delay things. It was, after all, the enormous amount of work that went into the London Underground to ensure it wouldn’t have any problems during the London 2012 Olympics that created the opportunity to reduce engineering works at weekends so that the Night Tube could run.
The Night Tube was partially an Olympics legacy.
You can watch the question here.
Although a Night Tube on Thursdays is unlikely any time soon, there are plans to increase the frequency of trains on the existing Night Tube and, once signalling upgrades are completed, extend it to the sub-surface lines as well.
I feel it would be worth testing the demand for a night tube by running a bus pilot first with lots of publicity to sell it (as much marking as “superloop”)
Night Express Bus–limited stops (at or near each tube station), routes mimicking night tube lines as closely as practical using the roads, including frequency.
Name the night expresses after the tube lines they mimic.
Maybe trial routes for lines not currently part of Night Tube.
Once the concept is established trial swapping Friday night tube lines for express buses, line by line, a few times and see if ridership shifts, especially if Friday night tube is now less used (also gives engineering flexibility–Night Express as a replacement bus for Night Tube)
This idea is appealing, but many established nightbus routes already shadow tube lines, or sections of them, and nightbus journey times are more dictated by traffic than by the number of stops, so, other than the sheer simplicity of directly shadowing tube lines, I’m not sure they’d add much.
Another problem with that is it wouldn’t work on lines that don’t follow a road closely, and of those that do, most are in central London and traffic speed becomes the problem
Night tube is a waste of time as it is. Just trains carrying air up and down in large parts. Should be scrapped and the Tube should just run an hour later and an hour earlier on night tube nights.
Tell that to the people who use it to get back from places like Drumsheds on a Friday and Saturday at 3am. Definitely helpful for those going out / heading home
The current night tube service only covers the West End / Soho, and City areas. Doesn’t cover south east London on the Bakerloo or Overground, where a lot of the proper nightlife popular with young people can be found (Soho is dull compared to 30 years ago – thanks, Westminster Council for gentrifying Soho to an inch of its life).
Sub service lines aren’t on NT yet, either.
Once it operates on (almost) all lines and to almost all stations, there will also probably be a synergistic uptake once demand for all journeys can be met, and not those operated by the current lines/service. Build it and they will come, etc.
And according to wiki, there are many indirect benefits, too.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Night_Tube#Expected_benefits.
That said, I am aware that it did create issues with drivers. But the RMT union had their backs.
@Basque Tony
The map clearly shows the night tube serves more than the limited area you list.
And part of the Overground is clearly covered.
The reasons for it not covering the sub surface lines and Bakerloo have been well rehearsed elsewhere.
It would be hard for the night tube to cover south east london when it doesn’t even have a day time service!
@chrisC apologies I wasn’t clearer.
I meant the areas covered by the NT in terms of popular nightlife. The NT does obviously cover areas outside those I mention.
The “night tube” does also include part of the overground in south east London.
I was arguing against NT being scrapped, imperfect as it may be.
I’d rather a day service was reinstated for the Waterloo and City line on the weekend. The city of London’s economy on the weekend is expanding. Before it was quiet and mainly deserted but with the plethera of attractions like multiple high rise view points like Horizon 22 and with the Elizabeth Line servicing the area into Liverpool Street it is clearly far far busier. Everyone arriving into London Waterloo from the South now face a hike to get to Bank when before when the City line was running it was a breeze.
I’ve never understood why Night Tube isn’t priced as a premium service – the vast majority of the users of the service are unlikely to baulk at a £1-£2 surcharge.
Not sure that wouldn’t just get eaten away by the capping system.
One of the original drivers for the night tube was the significant weekend late night traffic jams in certain areas, for example seven sisters road, which largely consisted of overcrowded nightbuses and private hire vehicles. Tottenham Court Road was another common choke point, I regularly remember in the mid 2000s waiting for a bus at 2am only to find it absolutely packed and stuck in a traffic jam!
Does anyone know if this is now happening on Thursdays?