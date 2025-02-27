Mayor of London eyes Great Northern and Southeastern rail takeover

The Mayor of London’s new growth plan, announced this morning, reiterates his ambition to take over the Southeastern and Great Northern railways.

It’s a very high-level report, mainly for aspirations of what could be more than a list of practical actions that will be taken, but does outline some areas of transport interest.

One is the recognition that public trasport connections need improving in Outer London, which is likely to reflect the changing commuter patterns and that more people might make local journeys than travel into town.

The report also says that they want to improve connections to the wider south-east in order to grow London’s effective workforce. That mirrors very much the Elizabeth line effect, which across the east-west axis has substantially broadened the number of people who can apply for jobs a bit further away than they could have before.

Replicating that effect with Crossrail 2 is the obvious implication to be taken from the report.

Although not in the text of the report, the transport map includes the ambition for TfL to take devolved control over Southeastern and Great Northern rail services.

Southeastern might be too large a bite, especially at the moment, but the much smaller Great Northern line into Moorgate could make a viable return to London’s transport network.

The report also restates support for the DLR extension to Thamesmead, the Bakerloo line extension to Lewisham (and beyond), and the West London Orbital railway.

One key action is no surprise but often needs restating, and that’s the requirement to stabilise the funding for London’s transport plans. Much has been made of the difference between how London’s transport lives on a year-by-year basis compared to the 5-year plans the government provides to Network Rail.

And it’s not just trains, as the report includes expanding bus links to unlock additional housing and “growth hotspots” around the edges of London.

Depending on how post-pandemic commuting settles down and the options for grey-belt developments around the edges of London, the future of London’s transport upgrades could see fewer big infrastructure investments in the railways and much more in radial links and local upgrades with trams and light rail services.

A bigger focus, as suggested in the report on outer London, could see far more local travel, which would no longer require people who want to go sideways around London to travel into central London and then back out again—hence releasing capacity on the railways for people who do want to get into central London.

However, at the moment, the report is full of aspirations, but little detail about what practical plans are in place to deliver them.

The report is here.