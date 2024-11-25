Mars descends on Greenwich: Luke Jerram’s Martian masterpiece fills the Painted Hall
This winter, Mars, the god of war, has arrived at the Old Royal Naval College in the form of a 7-metre-wide floating replica of the Martian planet.
This is Luke Jerram’s travelling exhibition, a companion to his representations of the Moon and Earth. Here, Mars hangs within Greenwich’s painted hall.
The artwork is an exact to-scale recreation of Mars, featuring detailed NASA imagery of the Martian surface, just one million times smaller than the original.
Slowly rotating inside the painted hall, the planet is a striking contrast to the baroque decoration that surrounds it.
It’s also exceptionally photogenic, especially if you position the mirrors correctly. To assist photographers, Monday mornings are set aside with fewer people allowed in before 11:15am, so it’ll be easier to get empty photos.
Mars is in the Old Royal Naval College until the end of January 2025.
Entry is £16.50 for adults (ticket is for a one-year pass for repeat visits), and children are free.
There is also a Universal Credit ticket for £2, and entry on the first Sunday of the month is £5 for everyone.
You can buy tickets on the day or book in advance from here.
Quiet hour sessions with reduced capacity and no sound will also run between 10am and 11am every Friday during the installation for autistic and neurodiverse visitors who would prefer a quieter environment.
