Major Roman discovery in the City of London sparks plans for a new museum

London could soon have a new museum of Roman history after the remains of its first “City Hall” were uncovered near Leadenhall Market during recent archaeological investigations.

The area around Leadenhall Market is known to have been where The Forum stood. Situated on a high point in the city and built on a raised platform, it spanned an area roughly the size of a football pitch and was the seat of Roman governance in London

Small sections of the forum are known to have survived under London’s streets, but it’s difficult to excavate to find more unless a developer wants to demolish something and build something else on top. That is precisely what is happening at 65 Gracechurch Street at the moment, where a 1980s office block erected above 1960s foundations is being redeveloped.

Sadly, in the 1960s, there was less concern about protecting history, so quite often, Roman London ended up being cleared for basements and foundations. Not knowing what might have survived, hopes were low when archaeologists working for the Museum of London Archaeology (MOLA) were given access to the site.

However, what they found was exceptional. Punched through in places by the 1960s foundations were substantial survivors of the Roman foundations and walls made of flint, ragstone, and Roman tile. Somehow, these had survived centuries of disturbance from building work above.

In some areas, the foundations unearthed are over 10m long, 1m wide, and 4m deep, which would be substantial today, let alone for something nearly 2,000 years old.

Since the discovery, they’ve been working on identifying the location, and they now think the foundations are within an area of the Basilica known as the Tribunal. This is where important people made important decisions about the government of London and possibly beyond, shaping the City’s past and present.

In effect, it was London’s first City Hall.

The extraordinary levels of preservation of Roman London’s Basilica mean that rather than rebuying it to preserve it for future generations, as often happens with smaller discoveries, here they’re working on plans for a new museum to show off the discovery.

The site owners, Hertshten Properties, have already agreed in principle to provide a new museum site and are now in the process of drafting an amendment to their 2023 planning approval to include the new museum in the building.

The intention, subject to approval, is that a public entrance will lead down into an exhibition, event space, and immersive experience. The new museum will be developed in partnership with The London Museum.

The new museum might see other changes to the original plans, which included a 5th-floor space in the building to be managed by the London Museum, which was pitched as a “heritage garden.” This would celebrate the area’s Roman heritage and offer views across Leadenhall Market’s roofline. Moving the heritage garden down into the basement would make it more viable to operate the museum site, and considering the public benefit from creating the basement museum, a potential loss of the 5th-floor heritage garden would be a good compromise.

Although details are still being finalised, the design will likely to be similar to the recent Roman Wall museum at Vine Street and the Mithraeum at Bank.

Duncan Wilson, Historic England Chief Executive, said: “To find the dais of the Basilica, the heart of London’s Roman Forum, surviving beneath today’s bustling square mile is really something special. To capitalise on this extraordinary discovery we have helped shape a new public display of the archaeological remains, offering a brand new visitor experience in the City. This underscores our belief that well displayed and interpreted archaeology brings real value and character to a development, celebrating the heritage of places whilst delivering

something new.”

With the forthcoming Shakespeare museum in Shoreditch and the Whitefriars museum off Fleet Street and the opening of the Roman Wall and Medieval Bastion next to the Old Bailey, it’s going to be an exciting few years for history fans. It won’t be long before you can spend an entire day in the City of London on a walking trail visiting the cluster of new museums.

As an addendum, under the current planning application, the 5th floor heritage garden will need to be open every day (except Christmas, Boxing, and New Year’s Day) from 10am to 7pm, or nautical dusk, whichever is later.

The mention of “nautical dusk” in the legal agreement is actually quite important—as that’s the moment that the sun drops at least 12 degrees below the horizon. It matters because astronomically speaking, nighttime doesn’t occur until the sun is 18 degrees below the horizon, and thanks to London’s latitude, we don’t actually enter nighttime in the purely astronomical sense during the summer months.

Had the legal document said “nighttime,” then it could have been argued that the venue would have to be open 24 hours a day through the summer months.

And that’s why you hire lawyers.