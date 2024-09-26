Major overhaul approved for Pontoon Dock DLR station with six new escalators

Pontoon Dock station on the Docklands Light Railway (DLR) is set for a major overhaul now that planning permission has been granted by Newham Council.

The approved scheme retains the bulk of the station but adds six escalators from ground level up to platform level to reduce the use of the lifts, which people often prefer to the long walk up the stairs. The redevelopment also aims to enhance the ground-level concourse, introducing a ‘station square’ and new landscaping, along with two small shops to be included in the spaces.

The upgraded Pontoon Dock DLR station would get two new escalators from the street to the mezzanine level halfway up the station. Four escalators would then be between the mezzanine and the platforms. The existing stairs and lifts would remain.

The station upgrade intends to increase the entrances’ capacity and reduce the load on the lifts, which are heavily used by people who understandably prefer to avoid the long walk up the stairs.

An upgrade is needed because housing around the station has grown considerably since Pontoon Dock station opened, and another large, 6,500 homes development is currently being built to the north of the station. Although the rise in working from home and the Elizabeth line would have been expected to reduce passenger numbers at the station, they’re still around 90% of pre-pandemic levels, boosted by the increased housing in the area.

Transport for London (TfL) predicts that passenger numbers at the station will rise by about a third by 2041, and without an upgrade, the station will be unable to manage those passenger numbers. That’s even with the projected additional 7 or 8 trains an hour that will be able to pass through the station by then, as the constraint has more to do with getting in and out of the station than the train capacity.

Now that Newham Council has granted planning permission for the upgrade, TfL will need to work on completing the final detailed design works while also securing the funding for the upgrade to go ahead.

One small nugget that came out of the planning approval that I had missed in the original documents is the stations’ new cycle hub will include space for TfL’s cycle hire scheme — which would mean the Santander Cycles map will have a small extension eastwards from its current East India boundary.

The station upgrade plans are by Mott MacDonald along with Weston Williamson + Partners.