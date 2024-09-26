Major closures affecting Liverpool Street and Paddington stations over Christmas

Substantial disruption to some of London’s main railway stations over Christmas will occur, with closures of Liverpool Street and Paddington station and engineering works outside London affecting Euston and St Pancras.

Paddington station

The closure of Paddington station over Christmas had already been announced, with the station closed between Friday 27 and Sunday 29 December inclusive.

Most Paddington services will start or stop at Reading or Ealing Broadway — but two GWR long distance services per hour will be redirected to Euston station.

Liverpool Street station

Liverpool Street station will be closed throughout the Christmas period, closing at the end of service on Christmas Eve and wont reopen until the morning of Thursday 2nd January 2025.

Greater Anglia services, including Stansted Express, will be diverted via Stratford. London Overground services will terminate at London Fields.

Passengers are recommended to use Victoria line services from Walthamstow Central and Seven Sisters or local bus services to complete their journeys during this closure.

London St Pancras station

The railway between London St Pancras and Bedford will be closed for nine consecutive days, from Saturday 21st and Sunday 29th December.

As a result, there won’t be any East Midlands Railway (EMR) services between London St Pancras and Bedford and Thameslink services will not run between London St Pancras and Harpenden.

Journeys between London St Pancras and destinations on the Midland Main Line, including Luton Airport Parkway, St Albans, Bedford, Nottingham, Derby and Sheffield will take longer and involve replacement bus services.

In addition, between Friday 27th and Sunday 29th December, there will be no Thameslink train services between London St Pancras and London Bridge as engineering work is carried out to upgrade the tracks.

Euston station

As services at St Pancras will be disrupted, Network Rail expects Euston station to be busier than it would usually be over the quiet Christmas period.

Marylebone station

From Christmas Day to Sunday 29th December inclusive, there won’t be any Chiltern Railways trains between Marylebone and Aylesbury Vale Parkway (via Amersham) due a line closure between Great Missenden and Aylesbury

Chiltern Railways will also have an amended timetable in operation, with some additional and lengthened trains between Marylebone – Bicester Village – Oxford.

London Bridge station

Nothing announced yet

Victoria station

Nothing announced yet

Helen Hamlin, Network Rail’s director of system operations, said: “The festive period is a unique opportunity, when fewer people are travelling, to do big pieces of work to make services better, more punctual and more reliable.

“The major projects we’re undertaking would otherwise take many weekends to complete and cause much more disruption. Whilst roads are busier during the holidays, it’s actually one of the quietest times on the railway, meaning we can improve things whilst causing less disruption to passengers and freight flows.

“Most of the railway will be open as normal over Christmas and New Year, so passengers can go ahead and book their travel – timetables will start to go live this weekend. Just be sure to plan ahead as there will be significant changes to journeys on some key routes.”