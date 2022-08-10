In what would have been his centenary year, an exhibition of the paintings by Lucian Freud has opened at the Freud Museum in North London.

Lucian Freud: Family Matters features paintings, drawings, family photographs, books and letters, all drawn from galleries and private collections, the Museum’s archives and members of Lucian Freud’s family.

Some of the items have never, or very rarely, been seen in public before.

The Freud Museum was the final home of Sigmund Freud, the founder of psychoanalysis, and his daughter Anna Freud, the pioneering child psychoanalyst.

Lucian Freud’s impact and influence on cultural history was considerable, with his work migrating from surrealism to realism and often using family and friends as his subjects, over a 60-year career.

The exhibition takes a look at some of the less well-known aspects of his life, including his love of reading, and lifelong fascination with horses, as well as his relationships with the two former occupants of 20 Maresfield Gardens: his grandfather, Sigmund and his aunt, Anna.

Alongside Lucian Freud’s paintings and drawings, the exhibition includes illustrated childhood letters, books he owned and book covers he designed, and his sole surviving sculpture, Three-legged Horse and early painting, Palm Tree, which he gave to Anna.

The exhibition runs until 29th January 2023. Opening hours: 10.30am – 5pm, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.

Adult: £14 | Concessions: £12 | Young people (12-16): £9 | Children: Free