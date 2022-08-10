Published by By Ian Mansfield London exhibitions No Comments ↓

In what would have been his centenary year, an exhibition of the paintings by Lucian Freud has opened at the Freud Museum in North London.

Lucian Freud: Family Matters features paintings, drawings, family photographs, books and letters, all drawn from galleries and private collections, the Museum’s archives and members of Lucian Freud’s family.

Some of the items have never, or very rarely, been seen in public before.

The Freud Museum was the final home of Sigmund Freud, the founder of psychoanalysis, and his daughter Anna Freud, the pioneering child psychoanalyst.

Lucian Freud’s impact and influence on cultural history was considerable, with his work migrating from surrealism to realism and often using family and friends as his subjects, over a 60-year career.

The exhibition takes a look at some of the less well-known aspects of his life, including his love of reading, and lifelong fascination with horses, as well as his relationships with the two former occupants of 20 Maresfield Gardens: his grandfather, Sigmund and his aunt, Anna.

Alongside Lucian Freud’s paintings and drawings, the exhibition includes illustrated childhood letters, books he owned and book covers he designed, and his sole surviving sculpture, Three-legged Horse and early painting, Palm Tree, which he gave to Anna.

The exhibition runs until 29th January 2023. Opening hours: 10.30am – 5pm, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.

Adult: £14 | Concessions: £12 | Young people (12-16): £9 | Children: Free

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

Home >> News >> London exhibitions