You may remember the circular tube maps that popped up around parts of the London Underground earlier this year. Admittedly, there were mixed reactions from people who thought it was confusing for passengers to those who rather liked the design, if not necessarily the practicality of the map for the travellers.

Now you can buy the map for your home.

The LT museum is selling poster-sized prints of the map design, minus the corporate branding from the original advertiser.

Depending on their reaction, this could either be a cool present, or maybe the moment you trigger someone into crying when they see how the classic tube map has been twisted out of shape.

The circular tube map is here.