Lost tape recordings reveal new clues in London’s 1952 mail van robbery

Newly discovered tapes have uncovered new evidence into an unsolved crime from the 1950s that saw the equivalent of over £7 million stolen from a London mail van.

The Eastcastle Street robbery took place in May 1952 when a Post Office van was held up in London. At the time, it was Britain’s largest postwar robbery, and the robbers escaped with £287,000 (about £7.3 million today). The theft occurred just off Oxford Street in central London when the mail van was blocked in by two cars, and the drivers attacked. The van was stolen and later found not far away near Regent’s Park.

Considered to have been a well thought out plan, the seven men who carried out the robbery were never convicted, and although the suspected masterminds behind it are well known, the robbery remains unsolved.

Recently, Dr Mark Roodhouse, a historian from the University of York, who is investigating illegal markets and organised crime in mid-twentieth-century London, turned his attention to the unsolved van robbery when Post Office investigation files became available.

As it happened, in the mid-1990s, another academic had interviewed a known criminal, Alexander “Sonny” Sullivan, but the recordings had never been studied.

The tapes show a meticulously planned crime that was significantly different from its depiction in police records and media coverage at the time. Planned over many months, Sullivan’s story is of a complex crime that had to be revised several times in the planning stage, implicating mail workers and involving considerable post-crime ‘cover-up’ strategies for years after the event.

It’s often been argued that the mail van robbery inspired the much more famous Great Train Robbery a decade later, but whereas the train robbers were caught, the mail van robbers have never been provably identified.

Dr Mark Roodhouse said the files he studied reveal that the crime investigators knew a lot more about the robbery than they said in public, but not as much as they hinted that they knew.

Dr Roodhouse said: “Despite the Eastcastle Street crime dominating the news for weeks, trying to understand what happened from those press reports and the investigative files was difficult. It seemed that we would never know who was responsible for what was then the largest and most successful cash robbery in UK history, and how they pulled it off.

“It wasn’t until I discovered that towards the end of his life Sullivan told his story to a now retired film historian that I thought that the mystery of exactly who did the job and how they did would be solved. Sullivan wanted to set the record straight and secure recognition for the part he played in this job and the 1954 KLM gold bullion robbery – another Billy Hill ‘crime production’.

“This was around the time that high-profile criminals, such as the English gangster “Mad Frankie” Fraser, learned they could make more money from writing about their criminal careers than they ever did from their crimes.

“As Hill had died a decade before the recorded ‘confession’ was made, and Sullivan himself died shortly after the interview, the tapes sat unused and undocumented at the home of the historian. For me, however, they were key to understanding how we have interpreted organised crime over the years – piecing together a picture from media reports, police documents, and court proceedings, and contrasting this with insider knowledge.”

In the recordings, Sullivan describes how his role was to research the target and plan how to intercept a mail van carrying bank money through London, following an early morning pick-up from a train station. He also identified a corruptible insider in the Post Office who could provide information about the bags of cash in the van and apparently may have disabled the van’s emergency alarm.

Dr Roodhouse believes that a heavy focus on what to do after the robbery to ensure they got away with it is what made this crime successful, as the criminals were never convicted and the money has never been recovered.

Dr Roodhouse said: “For our understanding of how organised crime unfolds, it is clear that police records and media coverage gives a very one-dimensional view, but understanding the dynamics of a group of criminals working together and how they plot a successful outcome from someone who has been on the inside, gives us unparalleled insight into how project crimes ran in the past, and helps us understand how criminals approach project crime today.”