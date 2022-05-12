Look out for a limited edition Oyster Card appearing in tube stations ahead of the Elizabeth line’s grand opening in a couple of weeks time.

Although more and more people are paying for travel in London using their bank’s contactless payment cards, there are still a lot of people who use Oyster cards, and there’s even a market in collecting unusual designs. This is the sixth time TfL has produced limited edition Oyster cards, following cards being produced to celebrate events such as the Royal Wedding in 2011, the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee in 2012 and the London 2012 Olympic Games.

These new Oyster cards feature the Elizabeth line’s moquette, which was designed by Wallace Sewell, giving the usually blue Oyster Cards a purple tint to them.

The cards will be available from ticket machines at the new Elizabeth line stations, all Zone 1 Tube stations and Heathrow stations and from Oyster Ticket Stops across Zone 1. Note that there is a £5 fee for each Oyster card in addition to any pay as you go credit or ticket that is added when buying it.

Shashi Verma, TfL’s Chief Technology Officer and Director of Strategy, said: “We are delighted to celebrate the brand new line coming to London and this moquette-inspired Oyster card is a wonderful way to commemorate the first new railway line through London in a generation.”

Anyone determined to ride the Elizabeth line trains on the first day, now has a suitable way of tapping in/out on their journey. Something to add to your Lizzie line opening day souveniers.

Although the Elizabeth line is brand new, the Oyster Card is now 19-years old. That means its geographic coverage for Pay and You Go customers can’t be expanded beyond the current range. So, with a certain sense of irony, that means Pay as You Go customers won’t be able to use Elizabeth line branded Oyster Cards on Elizabeth line services between West Drayton and Reading. Customers on that section of the line need to use their bank’s contactless payment card.