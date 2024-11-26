Look out for the Victoria line train with a unique moqette for a few weeks only

For the next few weeks, one special carriage on the Victoria line will have a unique moquette on the seats — specially designed for the Sony PlayStation.

The makeover includes the PlayStation icons and graphics throughout the design but still looks similar to the existing Victoria line moquette, so it is not as garish as, say, when Yellow Pages turned an entire carriage bright yellow in 1998.

The carriage takeover includes the advert spaces above the seats and also the bottoms of the drop-down seats, a space which has been — in hindsight — surprisingly free of adverts, at least until now.

Emma Strain, TfL’s Customer Director, said: “We are delighted to partner with Sony Interactive Entertainment again following our multi-award-winning collaboration with them in 2020 for the launch of the PlayStation 5. Customers should keep their eyes peeled for the PlayStation-inspired carriage on the Victoria line and find the play in the everyday with its unique Tube seat moquette. This new partnership shows how we can work creatively with brands to brighten up our customer’s journeys and use our iconic trains in a fun and distinctly different way. Activities like this help us to invest in the transport network for the benefit of all customers.”

The Playstation carriage can be spotted on the Victoria line until 7th January 2025.

Doubtless, the moquette fabric will become a collector’s item after it is removed — anyone for a Playstation moquette-covered gaming chair?

It’s not the first time Sony has promoted Playstation on the Underground. In November 2020, they did a short takeover of Oxford Cirus station with some custom-made tube signs installed by the station entrances. Those signs can are still on display just around the corner in Sony’s office on Great Marlborough Street.

The creative moquette design uses contrasting colours to ensure it can be clearly seen by customers. Additional signage has also been placed within the carriage to help highlight priority seats. The wording on these signs will also refer to customers with hidden disabilities.

TfL also carried out an Equality Impact Assessment before the makeover took place.

UPDATE – It’s been confirmed that Sony is paying £550,000 plus the production costs for this advertising campaign.