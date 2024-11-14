Look out for GWR trains being diverted to Euston station on Sunday

This is something for train nerds to look out for, as this weekend will see the first of many weekends of engineering works that will see GWR trains diverted to Euston station.

GWR trains usually run to and from London Paddington station, but this weekend, there are engineering works on the mainline railway at Old Oak Common, closing the line between Ealing Broadway and Paddington.

Most GWR services from the west of England will terminate at Reading, and there will be an Elizabeth line shuttle service between Reading and Ealing Broadway. At Ealing Broadway, passengers will be be to continue journys on the Central line, which will operate an enhanced service on Sunday.

However, some intercity GWR services from South Wales and Devon and Cornwall will have one service an hour into London Euston instead. These trains will not stop at Reading and will be reservation only and must be booked in advance.

That would mean anyone wanting to ride a train along the diversion can’t — but a small number of trains will run as shuttles between Reading and Euston early in the morning and late evening if you fancy booking a reservation for a special trip to ride the diversion.

What that also means for train nerds is that the unusual sight of GWR trains calling at Euston station will be very photo-worthy.

The route will be to leave the mainline just to the east of Acton Mainline station and head onto the London Overground, passing by Willesden Junction station. Then, on the mainline tracks, it will pass Queen’s Park, Kilburn High Road, and South Hampstead and enter Euston station.

Generally, they will use Platforms 1 and 2 at Euston station, with some early evening departures from Platform 3.

This is the first day of closures, and there will be quite a lot more of them over the next few years as the Old Oak Common station construction works progress.

Sleeper trains

The diversions also mean a rare sight will be possible — the Caledonian Sleeper and GWR’s Night Riviera Sleeper will be next to each other at Euston station on Sunday evening.

The Caledonian Sleeper is due (may change on the day) to arrive at Euston station on Platform 1 at around 9:35pm and will depart at 11:30pm.

The Night Riviera is due to arrive on Platform 2 at around 11:05pm and will depart at 11:33pm.

So, subject to having a platform ticket and being allowed onto the platform, you might be able to get photos of the two trains side by side at Platforms 1 and 2. It is likely to be best to do this from Platform 2/3.

I’m not aware of any special plans for photographers, because obviously, the trains will be boarding for passengers, but if you fancy risking a late evening visit to Euston station, it might be worth it.

Arrivals at Euston station

07:42 from Reading

08:42 from Reading

09:15 from Oxford

09:56 from depot

10:43 from Bristol Parkway

11:05 from depot

11:42 from Exeter St Davids

12:13 from Swansea

12:44 from Swansea

12:59 from Plymouth

13:44 from Swansea

13:59 from Penzance

14:46 from Swansea

14:59 from Penzance

15:44 from Carmarthen

16:02 from Penzance

16:46 from Swansea

16:59 from Plymouth

17:43 from Swansea

18:01 from Penzance

18:42 from Swansea

19:01 from Plymouth

19:44 from Swansea

20:00 from Penzance

20:44 from Carmarthen

20:59 from Penzance

21:43 from Swansea

22:00 from Penzance

22:31 from depot

Departures from Euston station