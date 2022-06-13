If you’re near Victoria Coach Station on Friday morning, look out for a heritage fleet of Royal Blue coaches on their annual outing.

The Royal Blue Coaches was a coach operator that existed from 1880 until 1986, with a fleet of, unsurprisingly, blue buses and coaches. There’s a dedicated heritage group that brings together people who own and restore the old Royal Blue coaches, and this weekend is their annual outing.

On Friday morning, a fleet of heritage coaches will leave Victoria Coach Station on a run up to Birmingham, so will be quite a sight to watch as they line up in the coach station and then parade out. The fleet is due to arrive at Victoria Coach Station from 9:30am on Friday 17th June and will leave together at 10:30am.

This mass departure of vintage coaches will form one of the spectacles in the year-long VCS90 celebrations marking 90 years since Victoria Coach Station opened. This is also the 21st Royal Blue & Associated Motorways coach run to see preserved coaches retracing original routes they plied when in service.

If you can’t get to Victoria, the route and approximate times are as follows:

Time Location and routing 9:30am-10am London (Victoria Coach Station) (arr) 10:30am London (Victoria Coach Station) (dep)

Embankment, Earls Court to Holland Park

A402 to Shepherd’s Bush

A4020 (old A40) to Uxbridge

A40 to Beaconsfield and High Wycombe Noon High Wycombe

A40 to Stokenchurch

A40 to Wheatley 12:50pm Wheatley (arr)

Break 1:40pm Wheatley (dep)

A40 to Oxford 2:00pm Oxford

A4165 out of Oxford

A4260 to Kidlington and Banbury 3:00pm Banbury

A422 to Stratford-upon-Avon 3:40pm Stratford-upon-Avon

A3400 (old A34) to Henley-in-Arden 4:15pm Henley-in-Arden

A3400 to Hockley Heath and Bentley Heath

A34 through Solihull, Shirley, Hall Green, Sparkhill and Sparkbrook

A41/B4100 to Digbeth., Birmingham 5pm Birmingham (Digbeth) (arr/disperse)

The event is organised by The Thames Valley & Great Western Omnibus Trust.