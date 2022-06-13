If you’re near Victoria Coach Station on Friday morning, look out for a heritage fleet of Royal Blue coaches on their annual outing.
The Royal Blue Coaches was a coach operator that existed from 1880 until 1986, with a fleet of, unsurprisingly, blue buses and coaches. There’s a dedicated heritage group that brings together people who own and restore the old Royal Blue coaches, and this weekend is their annual outing.
On Friday morning, a fleet of heritage coaches will leave Victoria Coach Station on a run up to Birmingham, so will be quite a sight to watch as they line up in the coach station and then parade out. The fleet is due to arrive at Victoria Coach Station from 9:30am on Friday 17th June and will leave together at 10:30am.
This mass departure of vintage coaches will form one of the spectacles in the year-long VCS90 celebrations marking 90 years since Victoria Coach Station opened. This is also the 21st Royal Blue & Associated Motorways coach run to see preserved coaches retracing original routes they plied when in service.
If you can’t get to Victoria, the route and approximate times are as follows:
|Time
|Location and routing
|9:30am-10am
|London (Victoria Coach Station) (arr)
|10:30am
| London (Victoria Coach Station) (dep)
Embankment, Earls Court to Holland Park
A402 to Shepherd’s Bush
A4020 (old A40) to Uxbridge
A40 to Beaconsfield and High Wycombe
|Noon
| High Wycombe
A40 to Stokenchurch
A40 to Wheatley
|12:50pm
| Wheatley (arr)
Break
|1:40pm
| Wheatley (dep)
A40 to Oxford
|2:00pm
| Oxford
A4165 out of Oxford
A4260 to Kidlington and Banbury
|3:00pm
| Banbury
A422 to Stratford-upon-Avon
|3:40pm
| Stratford-upon-Avon
A3400 (old A34) to Henley-in-Arden
|4:15pm
| Henley-in-Arden
A3400 to Hockley Heath and Bentley Heath
A34 through Solihull, Shirley, Hall Green, Sparkhill and Sparkbrook
A41/B4100 to Digbeth., Birmingham
|5pm
|Birmingham (Digbeth) (arr/disperse)
The event is organised by The Thames Valley & Great Western Omnibus Trust.
