If you’re near Victoria Coach Station on Friday morning, look out for a heritage fleet of Royal Blue coaches on their annual outing.

The Royal Blue Coaches was a coach operator that existed from 1880 until 1986, with a fleet of, unsurprisingly, blue buses and coaches. There’s a dedicated heritage group that brings together people who own and restore the old Royal Blue coaches, and this weekend is their annual outing.

Royal Blue coach 1433 (HDV 638E), 2012 Bus & Coach Preservation Show

On Friday morning, a fleet of heritage coaches will leave Victoria Coach Station on a run up to Birmingham, so will be quite a sight to watch as they line up in the coach station and then parade out. The fleet is due to arrive at Victoria Coach Station from 9:30am on Friday 17th June and will leave together at 10:30am.

This mass departure of vintage coaches will form one of the spectacles in the year-long VCS90 celebrations marking 90 years since Victoria Coach Station opened. This is also the 21st Royal Blue & Associated Motorways coach run to see preserved coaches retracing original routes they plied when in service.

If you can’t get to Victoria, the route and approximate times are as follows:

Time Location and routing
9:30am-10am London (Victoria Coach Station) (arr)
10:30am London (Victoria Coach Station) (dep)
Embankment, Earls Court to Holland Park
A402 to Shepherd’s Bush
A4020 (old A40) to Uxbridge
A40 to Beaconsfield and High Wycombe
Noon High Wycombe
A40 to Stokenchurch
A40 to Wheatley
12:50pm Wheatley (arr)
Break
1:40pm Wheatley (dep)
A40 to Oxford
2:00pm Oxford
A4165 out of Oxford
A4260 to Kidlington and Banbury
3:00pm Banbury
A422 to Stratford-upon-Avon
3:40pm Stratford-upon-Avon
A3400 (old A34) to Henley-in-Arden
4:15pm Henley-in-Arden
A3400 to Hockley Heath and Bentley Heath
A34 through Solihull, Shirley, Hall Green, Sparkhill and Sparkbrook
A41/B4100 to Digbeth., Birmingham
5pm Birmingham (Digbeth) (arr/disperse)

The event is organised by The Thames Valley & Great Western Omnibus Trust.

